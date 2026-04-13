IPL 2026: MI sweat over Rohit Sharma's fitness after hamstring injury

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) and India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to undergo scans to assess the severity of a hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League 2026, casting doubt over his availability for Mumbai Indians’ upcoming clash against Punjab Kings on April 16.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups The injury occurred during MI’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, where the veteran batter was forced to retire hurt in the sixth over. With scan results awaited, the team management is monitoring the situation closely as they prepare for a crucial fixture in their campaign.

Injury halts Rohit mid-innings

Rohit’s innings was cut short in the sixth over after he showed signs of discomfort while facing Rasikh Salam during the final over of the Powerplay. The opener had looked in good touch, scoring 19 off just 13 balls, including two fours and a six.

He was attended to by the team physio before the start of the over, leading to a brief stoppage in play. Although he returned to face one more delivery, he immediately walked off the field, retiring hurt and leaving MI without their most experienced batter at the top.

Scan results to determine availability

At present, there is no official confirmation on the extent of the injury beyond it being related to the hamstring. The final assessment will depend on scan results, which will determine whether Rohit can feature in the next match.

Teammate Sherfane Rutherford admitted that there is limited clarity within the squad regarding the injury. Speaking after the game, he said he was unsure about the seriousness of the issue, having only seen Rohit leave the field from the dugout.

Form and experience crucial for MI

Rohit has been one of the brighter spots for Mumbai this season, scoring 137 runs in four matches, including a half-century. His form at the top of the order has provided stability, something MI can ill afford to lose at this stage.

Having recently completed 15 years with the franchise, Rohit remains a key figure in the line-up, both as a batter and a senior leader in the dressing room.

MI under pressure after mixed start

Mumbai Indians’ campaign has not gone as planned despite a positive start. They began their IPL 2026 season by ending a long-standing opening-match jinx with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, that momentum did not last long. The side has since suffered three consecutive defeats against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, slipping to eighth position on the points table.