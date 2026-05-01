IPL 2026: Mid-season review of CSK, top performers, remaining fixtures

There's something called Murphy’s law. It states, "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong," and that has been the case for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign so far. CSK have so far played eight games this season, out of which they have won just three. On top of that, they have been plagued with injuries, and their latest casualties are in-form batter Ayush Mhatre and frontline bowler Khaleel Ahmed. Once again stuck in the bottom half of the table, CSK still have a chance to turn their season around. But how can they do that? Let’s take a look.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss numbers so far

Before we move forward, let’s see how CSK’s IPL 2026 has transpired so far. The five-time champions started their season against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a big eight-wicket loss. They went on to lose their next two games against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by five wickets and 43 runs to complete a hat-trick of losses to start their campaign. However, they turned their fortunes around and beat Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs and 32 runs to win back-to-back games in the IPL for the first time since 2024. But just when everything started to look bright, they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs. They then beat their biggest rivals, the Mumbai Indians (MI), by a huge 103-run margin before again losing to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets, leaving them stuck in the bottom half of the table. ALSO READ: Abhishek reflects on his rise as cricketer; credits Yuvraj-Head for success CSK, despite three wins, are stuck in eighth spot and are hoping for some big wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.

CSK squad summary

Top order:

CSK’s top order has been their strongest unit this season. Ayush Mhatre was their star performer early in the season with 201 runs in six matches while batting at No. 3 before getting ruled out due to injury. Their new addition ahead of the tournament, Sanju Samson, has been brilliant with the bat, scoring 304 runs as an opener, including two centuries, making him the standout batter. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has added 178 runs, including his 74-run innings against GT. However, his consistency is still under question. Overall, CSK’s top order has carried the batting load, contributing the majority of runs and giving the team strong starts. But with skipper Gaikwad still out of form and Ayush Mhatre ruled out due to a hamstring injury, their strength could turn into a weakness if things remain the same.

Middle order:

The middle order has produced useful cameos and support knocks. Sarfaraz Khan has scored 161 runs while batting at No. 4 and 5, making him one of the side’s most productive middle-order batters. Shivam Dube has added 150 runs across No. 4, 5 and 6, contributing finishing power. Matthew Short has scored 36 runs in limited chances, while Dewald Brevis has made 64 runs in three matches. Prashant Veer has chipped in with 49 runs in just two games. The middle order has been effective in patches, but more consistency would strengthen CSK further.

Pacers:

CSK’s pace bowling has been their biggest strength. Anshul Kamboj leads the wicket charts with 14 wickets in eight matches and has emerged as a key strike bowler. Jamie Overton has taken nine wickets and provided impact with pace and bounce. Mukesh Choudhary and Gurjapneet have taken three wickets each, but their inconsistency will be a point of concern for the five-time champions. Pace has clearly been CSK’s strongest bowling department.

Spinners:

The spin unit of CSK started slowly but has begun to gain some traction. Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein, with seven and six wickets each, have helped the five-time champions on spinning tracks, but they have proved ineffective on flat wickets.

Top performers for CSK in IPL 2026:

Top run scorers:

Player Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 SV Samson 8 8 304 115* 2 0 A Mhatre 6 6 201 73 0 2 RD Gaikwad 8 8 178 74* 0 1 SN Khan 8 7 161 50 0 1 S Dube 8 8 150 45* 0 0

Top wicket takers:

Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave 4W 5W A Kamboj 8 8 14 3/22 16.92 0 0 J Overton 7 7 9 4/18 20.55 1 0 Noor Ahmad 8 8 7 3/21 36.28 0 0 AJ Hosein 4 4 6 4/17 18.16 1 0 Mukesh Choudhary 2 2 3 2/21 17.33 0 0

CSK’s point of concern

CSK’s campaign was hit by injuries even before the start of the season, as they first lost Nathan Ellis for the entire season, while MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis were ruled out of the initial games. While Brevis has made a strong return, the wait for Dhoni continues. On top of that, CSK have now lost in-form batter Ayush Mhatre and pacer Khaleel Ahmed for the rest of the season due to injuries, putting their team combination in jeopardy once again. The form of skipper Gaikwad and the inconsistency of the middle order and spinners are other major reasons why CSK have been trailing so far in the points table. With a couple of voids to fill, CSK need someone to step up if they want to avoid missing the playoff spot for the third season in a row.

Positive points

Despite a slow start to the season, CSK’s newest acquisition, Sanju Samson, has been a bright spot for them, and with Mhatre now out of the picture, his role becomes even more important. The pacers are bowling brilliantly, and the spinners have started to get assistance from the Chepauk wicket, which at least gives them hope of winning games at home. Their replacement signing, Spencer Johnson, has arrived at the camp, and MS Dhoni is expected to return soon enough. If all pieces of the puzzle fall into place, CSK can still make it to the top four, with the better half of the group stage still to play.

What CSK needs to do for playoff qualification

CSK currently have six points from eight games, which means they can reach a maximum of 18 points. If we look back at the history of the IPL, 16 points is considered a safe mark to qualify for the playoffs, which means CSK still have their fate in their own hands. If they win all their remaining six games, they can book their place in the final four with ease as they will reach 18 points. Winning five of the remaining six games can still put them into the playoffs. On many occasions, teams have qualified with 14 points, which means four wins can also help CSK go through if they maintain a good net run rate. However, if they lose three or more games, they are likely to finish outside the playoff spots for the third year in a row after being crowned champions in 2023.

IPL 2026: CSK match results and remaining fixtures