IPL 2026: Mid-season review of GT, top performers, remaining fixtures

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be one of the few teams in IPL 2026 who, despite a mixed start to the season, will not be too worried about their playoff qualification chances.

The Shubman Gill-led side, with five wins and four losses, is on the fourth rung on the points ladder, and with plenty of matches remaining, will be confident of qualifying for the next round.

But how has GT’s season gone so far and what do they need to ensure a top-four finish? Take a look..

IPL 2026: GT win/loss numbers so far

GT started their season slowly after losing their first two games against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three wickets and six runs, respectively. They then went on to win their next three games against Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by one run, seven wickets and five wickets, respectively. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mid-season review of SRH, top performers, remaining fixtures However, they suffered a huge loss in the next game against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 99 runs, before beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight and four wickets, respectively, placing them fifth on the table with 10 points to their name.

GT squad summary:

Top order:

Gujarat Titans’ top order has been the biggest strength of their campaign so far. Shubman Gill has led from the front with 373 runs in six matches, anchoring innings consistently. Jos Buttler has provided explosive support with 309 runs at No. 3, combining aggression with experience. Sai Sudharsan has added 328 runs as an opener, giving the side brisk starts. Together, the top order trio has formed one of the most productive batting units in the league.

Middle Order:

The middle order has been a concern for GT in the last couple of seasons due to a lack of consistency. Although Washington Sundar has been highly valuable with 169 runs to his name, no one else has produced confident performances. Glenn Phillips has scored just 67 runs, while Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia have scored an aggregate of just 76 and 43 runs. This section has failed to complement the top order and has been the kryptonite to GT’s otherwise well-balanced squad.

Pacers:

The pace attack has been one of GT’s strongest weapons. Kagiso Rabada leads the bowling charts with 14 wickets in nine matches and has been their strike bowler. Prasidh Krishna has taken 12 wickets, bringing pace and experience. Ashok Sharma has chipped in with six wickets, while Mohammed Siraj has added nine wickets. GT’s seam attack has consistently delivered breakthroughs and remains a major reason for their success.

Spinners:

The spin unit is led by Rashid Khan, who has claimed 10 wickets while controlling the middle overs. Manav Suthar has supported with two wickets and economical overs. Though wickets have not come aplenty compared to pacers, the spinners have played a key control role.

Top performers for GT in IPL 2026:

Top run scorers:

Player Mat Inns Runs HS SR 100 50 Shubman Gill 8 8 373 86 155.41 0 3 Sai Sudharsan 9 9 328 100 162.37 1 2 Jos Buttler 9 9 309 60 156.85 0 2 Washington Sundar 9 9 169 55 143.22 0 1 Rahul Tewatia 8 7 76 27* 128.81 0 0

Top wicket takers:

Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR Kagiso Rabada 9 9 14 3/25 24.14 9.65 15 Prasidh Krishna 7 7 12 4/28 22.41 10.34 13 Rashid Khan 9 9 10 3/17 27.4 8.3 19.8 Mohammed Siraj 9 9 9 2/23 29.77 8.12 22 Ashok Sharma 6 6 6 2/32 38 10.85 21

GT’s point of concern

GT have a well-balanced squad, but they rely heavily on their top three in batting. Even in IPL 2025, it was the same case, as when the top three failed to deliver in the last few games, the team dropped out of a qualifying position and was knocked out in the Eliminator round by MI. The script has been similar in 2026. While their bowlers share the burden collectively, batting success depends on Gill, Sudharsan and Buttler. If they score, the team wins; if not, it collapses in a pile, as in their 99-run loss to MI. The middle order remains GT’s only concern; if they start to contribute, though, GT will be a tough team to get past in the remaining games.

Positive points

Just like GT’s concerns have remained the same as last year, their strengths also remain unchanged. The top three continue to score the bulk of runs, while the pacers continue to take wickets at every phase. The spinners have also provided strong support. All in all, despite mixed results, GT still look like a strong side to challenge for the title.

What GT needs to do for playoff qualification

GT currently have 10 points from nine games, and to reach the 16-point mark, which is usually considered safe for a playoff finish, they need to win three of their next five games. GT’s playoff contention will only become doubtful if they lose at least three or more of their remaining matches.

IPL 2026: GT match results and remaining fixtures