IPL 2026: Mid-season review of KKR, top performers, remaining fixtures

If there is one team that would most want a re-do of the first half of their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, it will likely be three-time defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The purple-shirted Knight Riders have had a forgettable first half of the new season among all teams, with a paltry two wins in eight matches that has dropped them to eighth spot in the points table. Let's break down what has gone wrong for the franchise and whether they can still manage a comeback to make the final four for the playoffs.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss numbers so far

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mid-season review of GT, top performers, remaining fixtures However, they finally managed to secure their first win of the season against Rajasthan Royals (RR), beating them by 4 wickets, before edging past Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Super Over. Despite the back-to-back wins, KKR still find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

KKR squad summary:

Top order:

KKR’s top order has been the strongest phase of their batting so far. Ajinkya Rahane has scored 162 runs in seven matches while batting across No. 1, 2 and 3, providing flexibility and experience at the top. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been the standout performer with 209 runs in seven games, making him KKR’s second-highest run-scorer this season. His ability to contribute at both No. 3 and No. 4 has added stability.

Cameron Green has added 196 runs while floating between No. 3 and 4, giving the side balance with both bat and part-time bowling. Finn Allen has scored 81 runs in five matches at No. 2, but his returns have been inconsistent. Tim Seifert played two matches as opener and made 19 runs.

Overall, KKR’s top three have produced the bulk of the batting runs, with Raghuvanshi, Green and Rahane leading the charge.

Middle order:

The middle order has been productive but somewhat inconsistent. Rinku Singh, after a slow start, got into a groove in the last two games and now has 215 runs to his name in eight matches while batting at No. 5 and 6, continuing his finisher’s role. Rovman Powell has impressed with 121 runs in six matches, offering strong hitting through the middle overs.

Ramandeep Singh has chipped in with 82 runs and one wicket from lower middle-order slots, while Green and Raghuvanshi have also appeared in these positions occasionally.

KKR’s middle order has shown power and intent, especially through Powell and Rinku, but they may want greater consistency in closing innings strongly.

Lower middle order:

This phase has been more utility-driven than run-heavy. Anukul Roy has scored 39 runs while batting between No. 6 and 8, but his greater impact has come with the ball. Sunil Narine has scored only 40 runs while appearing at No. 2 and No. 8, meaning his batting returns have been limited.

Lower middle-order scoring has not been a major strength so far, with this section contributing more as support players than as match-winners with the bat.

Pacers:

KKR’s fast bowlers have performed strongly overall after a slow start. Kartik Tyagi leads the pace unit with 9 wickets in eight matches and has been one of the side’s most effective wicket-takers. Vaibhav Arora has also claimed 9 wickets, providing consistent new-ball support. Blessing Muzarabani made an immediate impact with 4 wickets, but his high economy rate forced KKR to drop him after just two appearances, while Navdeep Saini is yet to pick up a wicket in two matches.

Overall, KKR’s pacers have been one of the key positives this season, but their economy rate remains a big concern.

Spinners:

KKR’s spin department has also started to pick up form in recent games. Sunil Narine has taken 7 wickets in eight matches while continuing to control the run flow. Varun Chakaravarthy also has 7 wickets after his three-for vs RR. Anukul Roy has added 4 wickets, giving useful support as a secondary spinner.

KKR’s spin trio has been a little inconsistent but has started to get back on track, and if they manage to maintain the form for the rest of the season, they can help the three-time champions turn their fate around..

Top performers for KKR in IPL 2026:

Top run scorers:

Player Mat Inns Runs HS SR 100 50 Rinku Singh 8 7 215 83* 141.44 0 2 Angkrish Raghuvanshi 8 8 209 52 141.21 0 2 Cameron Green 8 8 196 79 153.12 0 1 Ajinkya Rahane 8 8 162 67 135 0 1 Rovman Powell 6 5 121 39* 134.44 0 0

Top wicket takers:

Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Econ SR Kartik Tyagi 8 7 9 3/22 9.62 18 Vaibhav Arora 8 7 9 2/24 10.28 18.66 Sunil Narine 7 7 7 2/26 6.66 23.14 Varun Chakravarthy 6 6 7 3/14 8.85 18 Anukul Roy 8 6 5 2/32 9.23 18.2

KKR’s point of concern

KKR’s campaign was hit by injuries even before the start of the season as they lost two frontline bowlers in the form of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep due to injury, while one of their biggest signings, Matheesha Pathirana’s arrival was delayed after he was denied an NOC by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The Kolkata-based franchise tried their best with limited bowling resources, but their pace department looked ineffective in the initial phases, while their lead spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine looked off-colour.

To make matters worse, after a brilliant batting performance in their first game, the whole batting line-up has become dependent on Raghuvanshi and Rahane.

All-rounder Green and southpaw Rinku Singh have produced some good innings each, but overall the batting lacks consistency. With both batters and bowlers failing to deliver regularly, KKR quickly find themselves trailing behind in the season.

Positive points

Despite a slow start with the ball and over-dependence on the top order, KKR in the last few games have started to cover their shortcomings. Cameron Green and Rinku Singh have started to score runs in the middle order, while the introduction of Kartik Tyagi has rejuvenated their pace attack.

In their latest games against RR and LSG, their spinners also delivered by claiming five wickets, and on top of that, they have their star Sri Lankan pacer Pathirana in the camp for the rest of the season.

While KKR still have a lot of work to do, they have shown glimpses of hope of turning their season around in the second half.

What KKR needs to do for playoff qualification

KKR currently have five points from eight games, which means they can reach a maximum of 17 points. If we look at the history of the IPL, 16 points is considered a safe mark to qualify for the playoffs, which means KKR still have a chance to take matters into their own hands.

If they win all their remaining six games, they can book their place in the final four with ease as they will reach 17 points. Five wins will still keep them in the hunt with 15 points, as they can qualify with a good net run rate.

However, if they lose two or more games, they are likely to finish outside the playoff spots for the second year in a row after being crowned champions in 2024.

IPL 2026: KKR match results and remaining fixtures