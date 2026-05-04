IPL 2026: Mid-season review of PBKS, top performers, remaining fixtures
With Punjab's batting displays stealing the shows so far, they have often came to the rescue in chases with PBKS having one of the deepest batting orders in the tournament.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last year's finalists Punjab Kings are having a season to remember so far during the IPL 2026, having lost just one game in 9 matches played so far with skipper Shreyas Iyer leading his side to potentially another playoff appearance this year. An all-round performance by the side has seen them collect 13 points from 9 matches, which includes a called off match against Kolkata.
With Punjab's batting displays stealing the shows so far, they have often came to the rescue in chases with PBKS having one of the deepest batting orders in the tournament that have seen them chasing down totals with ease. IPL 2026 Match 47, MI vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss numbers so far
Before we move forward, let’s see how PBKS’s IPL 2026 campaign has transpired so far.
Shreyas Iyer and co. started off the season on the front foot, beating the likes of Gujarat, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai in their first 5 games. They were forced to drop a point in between when the game against KKR was washed out at Eden Gardens.
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Bein the only unbeaten side in the tournament at one stage, they were finally handed their first defeat by Rajasthan Royals in match 40, after they had registered another set of victories against LSG and DC to cement their place at the top of the table. With 6 wins in 8 games, they look set to finish in the top 2 for now.
PBKS squad summary
Top order:
In IPL 2026, Punjab Kings have relied heavily on their explosive top order, with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya leading the charge and helping the side climb to the top of the table. Their aggressive approach has resulted in the highest powerplay scoring rate this season, racing along at an impressive 12.40 runs per over.
Prabhsimran Singh has carried forward his strong 2025 form into this campaign, already notching up multiple half-centuries early in the tournament and scoring 346 runs in the 8 matches so far. Priyansh Arya has complemented him well at the top, forming a dynamic opening pair that consistently provides rapid starts with the young opener scoring 283 runs in 8 innings so far.
Cooper Connolly has also played a crucial role in the top and middle order, delivering impactful innings with over 270 runs at a strike rate close to 170.
Middle order:
The middle order of Punjab Kings has shown the ability to push the team towards big totals, largely building on the strong platforms set by the top order. While there is experience in the lineup, the side often depends on a few key players to provide the late surge, especially in tight chases where results have occasionally been inconsistent.
Shreyas Iyer has often proved to be the backbone of high scoring run chases this season, which has evidently got him 309 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of above 170. His leadership has shone through with the bat as the side knows who to rely on when the going gets tough.
Shashank Singh has emerged as a vital finisher, regularly contributing crucial runs down the order with his power-hitting at No. 5 or 6.
Nehal Wadhera adds balance as a left-hander, capable of both anchoring the innings and accelerating when required, having impressed with his scoring rate in recent seasons.
Bowling attack:
The bowling attack for the Punjab Kings has seen Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh leading the way in terms of wickets taken, with the pacer taking 8 wickets so far. Not so far behind, is spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has been effective for Punjab, breaking partnerships at crucial stages and picking up 7 wickets so far.
Marco Jansen too has been picking wickets here and there (5 wickets) and has helped his side restrict sides to low totals at times with an economy of 9.37.
Top performers for PBKS in IPL 2026:
Top run scorers:
|PBKS top batters in IPL 2026
|POS
|Player
|Team
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ducks
|1
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|8
|1
|346
|80*
|57.67
|179.27
|0
|4
|37
|17
|1
|2
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|309
|71*
|61.8
|174.57
|0
|4
|18
|22
|0
|3
|Priyansh Arya
|Punjab Kings
|8
|0
|283
|93
|40.43
|250.44
|0
|2
|21
|26
|0
|4
|Cooper Connolly
|Punjab Kings
|8
|1
|270
|87
|45
|168.75
|0
|2
|24
|18
|0
|5
|Marcus Stoinis
|Punjab Kings
|8
|3
|110
|62*
|55
|229.16
|0
|1
|10
|8
Top wicket takers:
|PBKS top bowlers in IPL 2026
|POS
|Player
|Team
|MAT
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|S/R
|3W
|5W
|1
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|8
|30
|0
|329
|8
|3/22
|41.13
|10.97
|22.5
|1
|0
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Punjab Kings
|8
|25
|0
|241
|7
|3/36
|34.43
|9.64
|21.43
|1
|0
|3
|Vyshak Vijaykumar
|Punjab Kings
|7
|20
|0
|219
|6
|3/34
|36.5
|10.95
|20
|1
|0
|4
|Marco Jansen
|Punjab Kings
|8
|27.2
|0
|256
|5
|2/37
|51.2
|9.37
|32.8
|0
|0
|5
|Xavier Bartlett
|Punjab Kings
|7
|25.4
|0
|297
|5
|02/09/26
|59.4
|11.57
|30.8
|0
|0
PBKS’ point of concern
With the performances showing how well Punjab have been with the bat, the only point of concern is their run rate at which they concede runs with the ball. None of the main bowlers have an economy rate lesser than that of 9, which shows how they haven't been able to dominate proceedings so far. While they have been able to get some important wickets, tightening the screws with the ball could do them a whole lot of difference going ahead.
What PBKS needs to do for playoff qualification
PBKS currently have 13 points from eight games, which means they can at maximum reach 25 points, a number which can comfortably take them to the playoffs.
Punjab do have some buffer to play with and can still afford one or two slip ups on the way. However, with momentum playing a big role in the playoff run ins, Shreyas and co. would look to seal one of the 4 spots quickly. PBKS remaining league matches in IPL 2026
|Punjab Kings IPL 2026 remaining matches
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|49
|May 6, 2026
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|55
|May 11, 2026
|Delhi Capitals
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|19:30:00
|58
|May 14, 2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|19:30:00
|61
|May 17, 2026
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|15:30:00
|68
|May 23, 2026
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|19:30:00
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Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:51 PM IST