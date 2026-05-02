IPL 2026: Mid-season review of SRH, top performers, remaining fixtures

The 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have recorded one of the most incredible comebacks in IPL 2026. From having lost three of their first four games, they have steadily climbed their way back up the rankings, and are now at a relatively comfortable third position on the ladder with 12 points to their name. In fact, SRH is currently enjoying the longest winning streak of the tournament, with five wins on the trot under their belt. So how exactly did SRH manage to pull off such a comeback, and who have been their top performers in the season so far? Let’s take a look.

IPL 2026: SRH win/loss numbers so far

SRH started their season with a six-wicket loss against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 65 runs in the second game. They then lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five and six wickets, respectively, before winning their next five games against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Mumbai Indians (MI) by 57 runs, 10 runs, 47 runs, five wickets, and six wickets, respectively. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mid-season review of CSK, top performers, remaining fixtures That hot streak has pushed the team with the orange-with-black-stripes jersey into the third spot in the rankings table with 12 points from nine matches and a healthy net run rate of +0.832.

SRH squad summary

Top order:

SRH’s top order has been the backbone of their batting and among the most explosive in the tournament. Abhishek Sharma (425 runs) has led the charge with fearless strokeplay, including a stunning unbeaten 135 against DC and several rapid starts. Travis Head (262 runs) has complemented him aggressively at the top, providing brisk powerplay momentum. Ishan Kishan (312 runs) at No. 3 has added consistency and attacking intent, with scores of 91 and 80 showing his match-winning ability. Collectively, SRH’s top three have dominated powerplays and laid strong platforms regularly.

Middle order:

The middle order has been anchored brilliantly by Heinrich Klaasen (414 runs), who has been SRH’s most dependable finisher-builder hybrid. He has produced multiple impactful knocks, including 62, 59, and 52. Nitish Kumar Reddy (193 runs, 3 wickets) has added balance with late-order hitting and useful overs. Aniket Verma (73 runs) and Salil Arora (93 runs) have chipped in with cameos when needed. Overall, the middle order has converted strong starts into imposing totals. This section has complemented the top order and has been one of the biggest strengths of SRH in the season so far.

Pacers:

SRH’s pace attack has been impressive, with enough scalps to show for their efforts. Eshan Malinga leads with 15 wickets, emerging as their strike bowler. Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge have accounted for eight each, while Jaydev Unadkat has added four wickets with his experience and control. Despite a slow start, SRH's pace department has become one of their biggest strengths of the season.

Spinners:

The spin unit has been effective in support roles. Harsh Dubey has picked up eight wickets, making him their best spinner so far. Shivang Kumar has added five wickets, while part-time overs from Abhishek Sharma have offered flexibility. SRH’s spinners have controlled the middle overs while also striking regularly.

Top performers for SRH in IPL 2026:

Top run scorers:

Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 Abhishek Sharma 9 9 425 135* 53.12 1 3 H Klaasen 9 9 414 65* 59.14 0 4 Ishan Kishan 9 9 312 91 34.66 0 3 TM Head 9 9 262 76 29.11 0 1 Nitish Kumar Reddy 9 8 193 56 27.57 0 1

Top wicket takers:

Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR E Malinga 9 9 15 4/32 18.93 9.16 12.4 HS Dubey 7 7 8 3/12 24 9.6 15 Sakib Hussain 5 5 8 4/24 23.25 9.78 14.25 PP Hinge 4 4 8 4/34 24.62 12.31 12 Nitish Kumar Reddy 9 9 6 2/17 38 10.85 21

SRH’s point of concern

SRH, despite their a brilliant run at the moment, will have to be maintain that consistency, as more often than not they are seen dependent on their top three in the batting. Heinrich Klaasen has been consistent with runs, but his strike rate falls whenever the team loses quick wickets. On the other hand, while bowlers have started to take wickets, they are also leaking runs, a major point of concern, especially during low-scoring games.

Positive points

One of the biggest positives for SRH is once again the form of their top order, which they missed during IPL 2025. The support by the middle and lower middle order is a bonus, too. Their pace department has strengthened with the inclusion of uncapped players Sakib and Praful, while Eshan Malinga has turned into an all-phase bowler. Among spinners, Shivang is restricting runs while taking wickets, while Harsh Dubey has provided stability with his all-round abilities.

What SRH needs to do for playoff qualification

SRH currently have 12 points from nine games, and to reach the required 16-point mark, which usually takes teams through to the next stage, they need two wins in their next five games. SRH’s playoff contention will only become doubtful if they lose at least four of their remaining matches.

IPL 2026: SRH match results and remaining fixtures