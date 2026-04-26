IPL 2026: Mohsin Khan bags maiden fifer for Lucknow against Kolkata
The 27-year-old picked his fifer in his 4th and final over of his spell as he was superb with the new ball with skipper Rishabh Pant bowling him out as quickly as possible to hurt the KKR lineup.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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LSG pacer Mohsin Khan picked up his maiden five wicket haul for Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday The 27-year-old picked his fifer in his 4th and final over of his spell as he was superb with the new ball with skipper Rishabh Pant bowling him out as quickly as possible to hurt the KKR batting lineup on the night. As a result, KKR were decimated to 73/6 on the night. (More to follow)
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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 8:44 PM IST