IPL 2026 news LIVE: SRH rocked by unavailability of Cummins, Edward; RR to miss Curran's services
Five Australian players, including SRH skipper Pat Cummins and RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood, are set to miss matches in IPL 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is just eight days away from its official start on Saturday, March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
As the season approaches, the biggest concern for all the teams is the growing list of injured players, especially those from Australia, such as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins (retained for Rs 18 crore), RCB’s Josh Hazlewood (retained for Rs 12.5 crore) and Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Mitchell Starc (retained for Rs 11.75 crore), who are set to miss the early stages of the tournament.
On top of that, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) pacer Nathan Ellis (retained for Rs 2 crore) and SRH's Jack Edwards has been ruled out for the entire season. While teams have enough players in their squad to cover positions as required, the absence will definitely hinder the franchises’ early team plans.
Apart from the Aussie players, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Harshit Rana, Lucknow Super Giants’ Wanindu Hasaranga, Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Sam Curran and Punjab Kings’ Lockie Ferguson are also set to miss games for their respective teams.
Sanju cannot be replaced: Parag
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag admitted that Sanju Samson’s absence will be deeply felt at Rajasthan Royals, saying a player of his stature cannot be replaced.
Parag spoke about Samson’s long association with the franchise, noting that his role went beyond performances on the field and included leadership and experience within the group. After more than a decade with the Royals, Samson’s departure signals a major shift for the team.
He added that instead of looking for a like-for-like replacement, the squad will aim to move forward collectively, with different players stepping up to take on added responsibility.
Check all the latest news updates of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 here
12:01 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Boult joins MI camp
Kiwi pacer Trent Boult has joined the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of IPL 2026 and has attended his first training season on Friday.
11:31 AM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Another injury blow for SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered another setback ahead of IPL 2026 with Australia allrounder Jack Edwards ruled out due to a foot injury. The 25-year-old, signed for ₹3 crore, was set to make his IPL debut after a strong BBL season. His absence adds to SRH’s concerns, with captain Pat Cummins also unavailable at the start due to injury, leaving Ishan Kishan to lead. Edwards now joins a growing list of Australian pacers sidelined ahead of the tournament.
11:10 AM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Big miss for PBKS
Lockie Ferguson will miss Punjab Kings’ first seven matches of IPL 2026 as he stays back home following the birth of his first child. The New Zealand pacer confirmed he will take a short break before joining the team later in the tournament. Ferguson had also taken paternity leave during the T20 World Cup. He featured in only four matches last IPL due to a hamstring injury, but PBKS still reached their first final since 2014.
10:54 AM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Full list of players set to miss matches in IPL 2026
|Player
|Team
|Status
|Reason
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Early matches
|Injury
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Early matches
|Injury
|Mitchell Starc
|Delhi Capitals
|Early matches
|Injury
|Nathan Ellis
|Chennai Super Kings
|Entire season
|Injury
|Harshit Rana
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Some matches
|Injury
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Some matches
|Injury
|Sam Curran
|Rajasthan Royals
|Some matches
|Injury
|Lockie Ferguson
|Punjab Kings
|Some matches
|Paternity leave
10:50 AM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of all the latest updates surrounding IPL 2026. The 19th edition of the tournament is set to begin from March 28, and we’ll bring you all the latest news, updates, team developments and key moments right here as they happen.
Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST