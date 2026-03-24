IPL 2026: Not just here to participate - Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra

Gujarat Titans are heading into IPL 2026 with a clear sense of purpose, aiming not just to participate but to compete at the highest level. Head coach Ashish Nehra reiterated that the franchise’s approach remains consistent, emphasizing trust in the players to execute their game plans.

Speaking at the Shubharambh 2026 event, a special evening that brought together the squad, owners, partners, and fans, Nehra stressed the importance of letting the players take ownership on the field. “I don’t think there’s a need to think differently this season. In fact, I don’t have to think, the players do. They have to think. They have to play; I’m sitting outside,” he said. This approach reflects the Titans’ confidence in their team culture and the decision-making ability of the players.

Clear Winning Mentality

Since their inaugural season in 2022, the Titans have built a strong record, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and lifting the trophy in their very first campaign. This consistent performance has cemented their reputation as one of the league’s most competitive sides. ALSO READ: Matchday practice to jerseys: BCCI introduces new guidelines for IPL 2026 Highlighting the mindset behind the franchise’s success, Nehra added, “From day one, our mindset has been clear, we are not here to participate, we are here to compete and win. For a new team, it’s easy to think it might take time, but that was never our approach.”Since their inaugural season in 2022, the Titans have built a strong record, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and lifting the trophy in their very first campaign. This consistent performance has cemented their reputation as one of the league’s most competitive sides.

Continuity and Leadership

Nehra also emphasized the role of stable leadership and squad continuity. “You’re talking about a captain who has been with the team from day one and has seen that journey. I don’t think we are looking to do anything different this season,” he said, underlining the franchise’s reliance on its core group of players and captain to drive success. Maintaining consistency in leadership has been a cornerstone of the Titans’ strategy, ensuring that the team’s culture and vision remain intact.

Shubharambh 2026 Celebrates Team and Fans

The Shubharambh event was not only a launch for the upcoming IPL season but also a celebration of the franchise’s five-year journey. The evening highlighted the unity, ambition, and Gujarat-first ethos that define the Titans, while giving fans a chance to interact with players and enjoy a showcase of the team’s culture.

Looking Ahead: Season Opener

Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. Their first home game is set for April 4 in Ahmedabad against Rajasthan Royals. With a settled squad, strong leadership, and a clear strategy, the Titans are well-positioned to continue their strong run and aim for another title-winning season.