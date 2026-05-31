IPL 2026 stats: Sooryavanshi wins Orange Cap; fight for Purple Cap on
Sooryavanshi scored more than 750 runs during the season at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, the highest among Orange Cap winners in the previous 18 editions of the IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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The teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to emerge as the highest run-getter in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), winning the Orange Cap with 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50 for Rajasthan Royals this season.
Sooryavanshi, who hails from Bihar's Samastipur, scored more than 750 runs during the season at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, the highest among Orange Cap winners in the previous 18 editions of the IPL.
The 15-year-old is followed by Shubman Gill (732 runs), Sai Sudharsan (722 runs) and Heinrich Klaasen. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is in sixth place with 600 runs. It is unlikely that Kohli will score 176 runs in a single match, with Gujarat Titans having already lost three wickets early while batting first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.
|IPL 2026 Orange Cap, Most runs in Indian Premier League 2026
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|2026-2026
|16
|16
|0
|776
|103
|48.5
|327
|237.3
|1
|5
|1
|63
|72
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|2026-2026
|16*
|16
|0
|732
|104
|45.75
|449
|163.02
|1
|6
|0
|74
|33
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|17
|1
|722
|100
|45.12
|457
|157.98
|1
|8
|1
|75
|30
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|2026-2026
|15
|15
|2
|624
|69
|48
|390
|160
|0
|6
|0
|48
|31
|Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|2026-2026
|15
|15
|0
|602
|91
|40.13
|330
|182.42
|0
|6
|2
|60
|32
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|2026-2026
|16*
|15
|3
|600
|105*
|50
|365
|164.38
|1
|4
|2
|64
|22
|KL Rahul (DC)
|2026-2026
|14
|14
|1
|593
|152*
|45.61
|340
|174.41
|1
|5
|1
|56
|31
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|2026-2026
|15
|15
|1
|563
|135*
|40.21
|275
|204.72
|1
|4
|3
|50
|43
|Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
|2026-2026
|13
|13
|0
|563
|111
|43.3
|345
|163.18
|1
|3
|0
|51
|36
|Joss Buttler (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|17
|4
|519
|60
|39.92
|335
|154.92
|0
|4
|0
|51
|26
|Dhruv Jurel (RR)
|2026-2026
|16
|16
|2
|515
|81*
|36.78
|333
|154.65
|0
|6
|2
|47
|24
|Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
|2026-2026
|14
|13
|1
|510
|80*
|42.5
|302
|168.87
|0
|6
|1
|55
|23
|Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
|2026-2026
|14
|13
|4
|498
|101*
|55.33
|295
|168.81
|1
|5
|0
|39
|30
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Meanwhile, there has been a tight contest for the Purple Cap between Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada.
Bhuvneshwar ended his IPL 2026 campaign with 28 wickets in 16 matches. He claimed two wickets in the final against GT. Rabada also has 28 wickets by his name and he will bowl in the second innings. If he remains at 28 wickets then Bhuvi will win the purple cap due to his superior economy rate.
|IPL 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard, Most wickets For Indian Premier League, 2026
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|16
|370
|61.4
|1
|582
|28
|3/25
|20.78
|9.43
|13.21
|0
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|2026-2026
|16*
|16
|366
|61
|0
|483
|28
|4/23
|17.88
|7.91
|13.55
|1
|0
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|2026-2026
|16
|16
|360
|60
|1
|559
|25
|3/17
|22.36
|9.31
|14.4
|0
|0
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|2026-2026
|14
|14
|302
|50.2
|0
|530
|21
|3/22
|25.23
|10.52
|14.38
|0
|0
|Ehsan Malinga (SRH)
|2026-2026
|15
|15
|326
|54.2
|0
|507
|20
|4/32
|25.35
|9.33
|16.3
|1
|0
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|16
|317
|52.5
|0
|491
|19
|4/33
|25.84
|9.29
|16.68
|1
|0
|Mohammed Siraj (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|16
|348
|58
|1
|526
|18
|3/26
|29.22
|9.06
|19.33
|0
|0
|Kartik Tyagi (KKR)
|2026-2026
|14
|13
|306
|51
|0
|498
|18
|3/22
|27.66
|9.76
|17
|0
|0
|Jason Holder (GT)
|2026-2026
|11*
|10
|218
|36.2
|0
|274
|17
|4/24
|16.11
|7.54
|12.82
|1
|0
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|2026-2026
|14
|14
|312
|52
|0
|459
|16
|3/32
|28.68
|8.82
|19.5
|0
|0
|Rasikh Salam (RCB)
|2026-2026
|12*
|12
|244
|40.4
|1
|389
|16
|4/24
|24.31
|9.56
|15.25
|1
|0
|Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|2026-2026
|11
|11
|228
|38
|0
|400
|16
|4/28
|25
|10.52
|14.25
|1
|0
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First Published: May 31 2026 | 8:47 PM IST