The teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to emerge as the highest run-getter in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), winning the Orange Cap with 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50 for Rajasthan Royals this season.

Sooryavanshi, who hails from Bihar's Samastipur, scored more than 750 runs during the season at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, the highest among Orange Cap winners in the previous 18 editions of the IPL.

The 15-year-old is followed by Shubman Gill (732 runs), Sai Sudharsan (722 runs) and Heinrich Klaasen. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is in sixth place with 600 runs. It is unlikely that Kohli will score 176 runs in a single match, with Gujarat Titans having already lost three wickets early while batting first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap, Most runs in Indian Premier League 2026 Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 2026-2026 16 16 0 776 103 48.5 327 237.3 1 5 1 63 72 Shubman Gill (GT) 2026-2026 16* 16 0 732 104 45.75 449 163.02 1 6 0 74 33 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2026-2026 17* 17 1 722 100 45.12 457 157.98 1 8 1 75 30 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 2026-2026 15 15 2 624 69 48 390 160 0 6 0 48 31 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 2026-2026 15 15 0 602 91 40.13 330 182.42 0 6 2 60 32 Virat Kohli (RCB) 2026-2026 16* 15 3 600 105* 50 365 164.38 1 4 2 64 22 KL Rahul (DC) 2026-2026 14 14 1 593 152* 45.61 340 174.41 1 5 1 56 31 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 2026-2026 15 15 1 563 135* 40.21 275 204.72 1 4 3 50 43 Mitchell Marsh (LSG) 2026-2026 13 13 0 563 111 43.3 345 163.18 1 3 0 51 36 Joss Buttler (GT) 2026-2026 17* 17 4 519 60 39.92 335 154.92 0 4 0 51 26 Dhruv Jurel (RR) 2026-2026 16 16 2 515 81* 36.78 333 154.65 0 6 2 47 24 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 2026-2026 14 13 1 510 80* 42.5 302 168.87 0 6 1 55 23 Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) 2026-2026 14 13 4 498 101* 55.33 295 168.81 1 5 0 39 30

Meanwhile, there has been a tight contest for the Purple Cap between Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada.

Bhuvneshwar ended his IPL 2026 campaign with 28 wickets in 16 matches. He claimed two wickets in the final against GT. Rabada also has 28 wickets by his name and he will bowl in the second innings. If he remains at 28 wickets then Bhuvi will win the purple cap due to his superior economy rate.