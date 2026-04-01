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IPL 2026: PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow rate

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 12 lakhs," stated a media release

Shreyas Iyer (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Shreyas Iyer (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Press Trust of India Mullanpur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

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Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Gujarat Titans here.

Punjab Kings defeated GT by three wickets to start their IPL 2026 campaign on a winning note.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 12 lakhs," stated a media release.

Pacer Vyshak Vijayakumar and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared five wickets among them as PBKS limited GT to 162 for six.

Despite a stuttering batting effort, Punjab went past the line in 19.1 overs. Young Australian batter Cooper Connolly led them home with an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls. 

 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Premier League Shreyas Iyer Cricket News Punjab Kings

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

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