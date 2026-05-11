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IPL 2026 playoffs: Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians eliminated

MI and LSG failed to improve their standings on the points table and are still stuck in ninth and tenth spots, respectively

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians (L-R) (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians (L-R) (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 12:09 AM IST

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The playoff race in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 took a dramatic turn on Sunday as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were officially eliminated after defeats to Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively.
 
While CSK kept their qualification hopes alive with a thrilling chase in Chennai, defending champions RCB climbed to the top of the points table after edging MI in a last-ball thriller in Raipur.

Urvil’s heroics knock LSG out

CSK defeated LSG by five wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to stay firmly in the playoff hunt. Chasing 204, CSK were powered by a sensational innings from Urvil Patel, who smashed 65 off just 23 balls and equalled the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history by reaching the milestone in only 13 deliveries.
 
 
After a brisk start from Sanju Samson, Urvil completely shifted the momentum in CSK’s favour with fearless hitting. He hammered eight sixes and tore apart the LSG bowling attack, including three consecutive maximums off Avesh Khan. His emotional celebration after the fifty, dedicated to his father, became one of the highlights of the evening.
 
Following Urvil’s dismissal, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the innings before Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer completed the chase with four balls to spare. The victory lifted CSK to fifth place with 12 points, level with fourth-placed RCB and Rajasthan Royals. 

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MI eliminated after RCB pull off thrilling chase

MI became the second team to crash out of IPL 2026 after suffering a narrow two-wicket defeat against RCB in Raipur. MI were reduced to 28/3 early in the innings after Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav inside the first three overs.
 
Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir then rebuilt the innings with an 82-run partnership. Tilak top-scored with 57 off 43 balls, while Naman made 47 as MI finished with 166/7. Bhuvneshwar starred with the ball for RCB, picking up four wickets.
 
RCB’s chase also started poorly after Virat Kohli fell for a first-ball duck. Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar also departed early before Krunal Pandya produced a match-winning knock of 73 off 46 balls to revive the chase. Jacob Bethell and Jitesh Sharma added valuable contributions, but the game went down to the final delivery.
 
Needing two runs off the last ball, Rasikh Salam Dar calmly pushed the ball into the outfield and completed the winning runs to seal a dramatic victory for RCB. The win lifted RCB to the top of the points table with seven wins in 11 matches, while MI were officially eliminated from the playoff race.
 
IPL 2026 points table:
 
Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1 RCB 11 7 4 0 14 +1.103
2 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737
3 GT 11 7 4 0 14 +0.228
4 PBKS 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571
5 CSK 11 6 5 0 12 +0.185
6 RR 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082
7 KKR 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169
8 DC 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154
9 MI (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585
10 LSG (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 12:09 AM IST

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