IPL 2026 playoffs: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans confirm top-4 finish

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the second team after defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after defeating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in Match 63 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

The result also confirmed Gujarat Titans as the third team to seal a playoff berth, as at least six teams can now no longer reach the 16-point mark. CSK, meanwhile, were left in a precarious situation, needing a win in their final league game against GT along with favourable results elsewhere to remain in contention for the top four.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, live streaming Chasing 181, SRH held their nerve in the closing stages to reach the target with five wickets in hand and six balls to spare, thanks largely to a composed innings from Ishan Kishan and a vital contribution from Heinrich Klaasen.

Kishan anchors SRH chase after early setback

SRH lost Travis Head cheaply when Mukesh Choudhary struck in the second over, but Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma quickly rebuilt the innings with aggressive strokeplay. The duo helped SRH reach 45 for 1 at the end of the powerplay before Akeal Hosein removed Abhishek for 26 off 21 balls.

Kishan then combined with Heinrich Klaasen to steady the chase through a brisk half-century partnership. Klaasen looked dangerous during his 47 off 26 deliveries before Noor Ahmad provided CSK with a crucial breakthrough.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Kishan remained composed and brought up his fifty in 37 balls. Even after Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Nitish Reddy and Anshul Kamboj removed Kishan for 70 off 47 balls with SRH six runs away, Salil Arora and Smaran Ravichandran calmly completed the chase.

Brevis, Kartik shine in CSK’s competitive total

Earlier, CSK posted 180 for 7 after being sent in to bat. Sanju Samson provided a flying start with 27 off 13 balls, while Kartik Sharma struck a quickfire 32 off 19 deliveries.

Dewald Brevis led the middle-order resistance with a fluent 44 off 27 balls, adding a valuable stand with Shivam Dube. However, SRH bowlers, led by Pat Cummins and Sakib Hussain, kept striking regularly to prevent CSK from crossing the 200-run mark.