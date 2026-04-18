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IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of all 10 teams; top 10 batters and bowlers

GT skipper Shubman Gill is leading the Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2026 at the moment, while GT's Prasidh Krishna is leading the top wicket-takers chart

IPL 2026 updated points table

IPL 2026 updated points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has almost reached its halfway point, with all 10 teams now looking to gain an early lead in the race to the playoffs starting next month.
 
Two matches are set to take place on Saturday, with defending champions RCB looking to reclaim the number one spot in the points table against DC in Match 26 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Later in the day, SRH and CSK will clash in Hyderabad in Match 27, with a chance to enter the top four in the points table on the line.
 
Currently, last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) are leading the points table with 9 points from 5 matches, followed by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both with 8 points each.
 
Gujarat Titans (GT) are the fourth and final team in the top four with 6 points in 5 matches. There is a four-way tie from number five to eight between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all with 4 points each.  IPL 2026 Match 27, SRH vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), with just one win in five matches, are in the ninth spot, while three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with just one point through a washout match, are at the bottom of the table.
 
IPL 2026 updated points table:
 
Rank Team M W L NR P NRR
1 Punjab Kings 5 4 0 1 9 +1.067
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 8 +1.503
3 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 +0.889
4 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 6 +0.018
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 +0.576
6 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 +0.322
7 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 4 -0.804
8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846
9 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 2 -1.076
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 0 5 1 1 -1.149

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

The highest run-scorer list in IPL 2026 is currently led by GT skipper Shubman Gill (251 runs). He is followed by RCB’s Virat Kohli (247 runs), SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen (224 runs) and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar (222 runs).
 
IPL 2026 top run-scorers:
 
Player Team Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50
Shubman Gill GT 4 4 251 86 0 3
Virat Kohli RCB 6* 6 247 69* 0 2
Heinrich Klaasen SRH 5 5 224 62 0 2
Rajat Patidar RCB 6* 5 222 63 0 2
Ishan Kishan SRH 5 5 213 91 0 2
Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 5 4 211 80* 0 2
Shreyas Iyer PBKS 5 4 203 69* 0 3
Jos Buttler GT 5 5 201 60 0 2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 5 5 200 78 0 2
Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR 6 6 190 52 0 2

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

Last year’s Purple Cap winner, Prasidh Krishna, is once again leading the Purple Cap leaderboard in IPL 2026 with 11 wickets from five matches. He is followed closely by RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and CSK’s Anshul Kamboj, with 10 wickets each in the same number of matches.
 
LSG’s Prince Yadav and RR’s Ravi Bishnoi are next on the list with nine wickets each.
 
IPL 2026 top wicket-takers:
 
Player Team Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave 4W 5W
Prasidh Krishna GT 5 5 11 4/28 16.72 1 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 6 6 10 3/27 24.85 0 0
Anshul Kamboj CSK 5 5 10 3/35 18.9 0 0
Prince Yadav LSG 5 5 9 3/32 18.22 0 0
Ravi Bishnoi RR 5 5 9 4/41 16.55 1 0
Jofra Archer RR 5 5 7 2/19 20.57 0 0
Krunal Pandya RCB 6* 5 7 2/30 22.28 0 0
Kagiso Rabada LSG 5 5 7 3/29 27.28 0 0
Vaibhav Arora KKR 6 5 7 2/38 32.42 0 0
Rashid Khan GT 5 5 6 3/17 25.66 0 0 
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Cricket News

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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