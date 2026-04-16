IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of RCB, MI, KKR, CSK, LSG, RR, DC, PBKS, GT
With a quarter of the league stage now completed, the playoff race is beginning to take early shape.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Punjab Kings have a chance to climb to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after their match with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, potentiallymoving up from third place with a total of 9 points.
With the league stage now entering its decisive phase, the standings have started to take clearer shape, although the race for playoff spots remains tightly packed.
RCB and RR are closely placed near the top with 8 points each in the table. The mid-table battle remains extremely congested, with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings all tied on 4 points, ensuring a tight contest for the remaining qualification spots.
At the lower end, Mumbai Indians continue to struggle for consistency and remain in ninth place with only 2 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom of the table with just a single point after a difficult campaign so far.
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|IPL 2026 points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|PBKS
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|0.72
|2
|RCB
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1.503
|3
|RR
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.889
|4
|SRH
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0.576
|5
|DC
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.322
|6
|GT
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.029
|7
|LSG
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.804
|8
|CSK
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.846
|9
|MI
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-0.772
|10
|KKR
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|-1.383
IPL 2026 orange cap leaderboard
In the top-scorer race of the season, RCB's Virat Kohli is now leading the chart with 228 runs in five matches, followed by SRH's Heinrich Klaasen on 224 runs. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar (222 runs) is now at 3rd spot with the SRH skipper Ishan Kishan now on 4th with 213 runs. RR’s young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi (200 runs) completes the top 5 standings.
|IPL 2026 orange cap standings
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|5
|5
|228
|57
|158.33
|25
|8
|Heinrich Klaasen
|5
|5
|224
|44.8
|142.68
|13
|8
|Rajat Patidar
|5
|5
|222
|55.5
|213.46
|12
|21
|Ishan Kishan
|5
|5
|213
|42.6
|190.18
|22
|12
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|5
|5
|200
|40
|263.16
|18
|18
|Sanju Samson
|5
|5
|185
|46.25
|172.9
|21
|8
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|5
|5
|184
|61.33
|157.26
|19
|10
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|5
|5
|182
|45.5
|155.56
|20
|7
IPL 2026 purple cap leaderboard
In the top wicket-takers’ race of the season, GT’s Prasidh Krishna is now leading the chart with 10 wickets to his name, following his four-fer vs LSG on Sunday. He is followed by CSK's Anshul Kamboj (10 wickets in 5 matches) with LSG's Prince Yadav coming in at 3rd with 9 wickets in 5 games. RR’s Ravi Bishnoi is also on nine with Jofra Archer coming in at number 5 with 7 wickets.
|IPL 2026 purple cap standings
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-Fers
|5-Fers
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|16
|96
|10
|15.2
|152
|1
|0
|Anshul Kamboj
|5
|18.4
|112
|10
|18.9
|189
|0
|0
|Prince Yadav
|5
|18
|108
|9
|18.22
|164
|0
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi
|5
|16
|96
|9
|16.56
|149
|1
|0
|Jofra Archer
|5
|17
|102
|7
|20.57
|144
|0
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|5
|20
|120
|7
|24.86
|174
|0
|0
|Krunal Pandya
|5
|17
|102
|7
|22.29
|156
|0
|0
|Jacob Duffy
|3
|12
|72
|6
|23
|138
|0
|0
|Vaibhav Arora
|5
|16
|96
|6
|32
|192
|0
|0
|Rasikh Salam Dar
|2
|6.5
|41
|5
|9.4
|47
|1
|0
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 10:30 PM IST