IPL 2026 points table: SRH, KKR, GT, PBKS rankings; top batters and bowlers

The Sunday double header in IPL 2026 presents another chance for teams to strengthen their playoff tonight on the night. While high flying Sunrisers Hyderabad look to make it 6 wins on the trot to jump to the top of the table today when they face KKR at home, the visitors are also on a hattrick of wins now.

SRH could take their tally to 14 points showing how a good run of games can turn the tide for you. A win for KKR would take their tally to 7 points, as they must win all their remaining games in hope of a top 4 spot.

The second match of the day will see table toppers Punjab take on Gujarat. While PBKS sit at the top of the table for now at 13 points, they too have a chance to remain on top when the day ends as they take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad tonight.

GT (5th spot) could stop Punjab and cut the gap at the top to potentially 2 points by taking their tally to 12 points with a win at home tonight. The top 4 at the moment are separated by just a point with all 3 - SRH, RCB and RR at 12 points at the moment.

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Abhishek Sharma 10 10 440 48.89 206.57 41 32 KL Rahul 9 9 433 54.12 185.84 42 24 Heinrich Klaasen 10 10 425 53.12 156.83 33 19 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 10 10 404 40.4 237.65 35 37 Virat Kohli 9 9 379 54.14 165.5 42 15 SRH's Abhishek Sharma continued his fine form this season and is back on top with 440 runs in 10 innings. His DC opener KL Rahul (433 runs) and Heinrich Klaasen (425 runs in 10 inns) are at second and third spot respectively.

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard