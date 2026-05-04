IPL 2026: Pooran announces form in style for LSG; slams 16-ball fifty vs MI
Notably, Pooran's 16-ball fifty is the second-fastest fifty in IPL for LSG, behind his 15-ball fifty vs RCB in IPL 2023
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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West Indies and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran, who has been going through a rough patch with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, announced his form in style as he slammed a fiery 16-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 47 of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Pooran came out to bat after LSG lost their first wicket in the form of Josh Inglis (13 runs off 5 balls) and instantly decided to counterattack. His fifty vs MI is also his first half-century of the season.
Notably, Pooran’s 16-ball fifty is the second-fastest fifty in IPL for LSG, behind his 15-ball fifty vs RCB in IPL 2023. Pooran now also holds the record of the second-most half-centuries inside the 20-ball mark, with five fifties to his name, just behind Abhishek Sharma, who has six fifties inside 20 balls.
Pooran scored 63 runs off 21 balls with the help of one four and eight sixes before finally getting dismissed off Corbin Bosch. IPL 2026 Match 47, MI vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Fourth fastest overall
Pooran’s 16-ball fifty vs MI is also the joint fourth-fastest fifty in IPL history.
Fastest fifties in IPL:
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|13
|Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|11 May 2023
|KL Rahul
|14
|Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals
|Mohali
|08 April 2018
|PJ Cummins
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
|Pune
|06 April 2022
|Romario Shepherd
|14
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|03 May 2025
|YK Pathan
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|24 May 2014
|SP Narine
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|07 May 2017
|Nicholas Pooran
|15
|Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|10 April 2023
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi
|20 April 2024
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|27 April 2024
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|30 March 2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Guwahati
|10 April 2026
|Abhishek Sharma
|15
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|18 April 2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|25 April 2026
|SK Raina
|16
|Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab
|Mumbai
|30 May 2014
|Ishan Kishan
|16
|Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Abu Dhabi
|8 October 2021
|Abhishek Sharma
|16
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|27 March 2024
|Travis Head
|16
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|20 April 2024
|Travis Head
|16
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|08 May 2024
|Priyansh Arya
|16
|Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|New Chandigarh
|11 April 2026
|Nicholas Pooran
|16
|Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai indians
|Mumbai
|4 May 2026
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 8:25 PM IST