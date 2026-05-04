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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Pooran announces form in style for LSG; slams 16-ball fifty vs MI

IPL 2026: Pooran announces form in style for LSG; slams 16-ball fifty vs MI

Notably, Pooran's 16-ball fifty is the second-fastest fifty in IPL for LSG, behind his 15-ball fifty vs RCB in IPL 2023

Nicholas Pooran (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Nicholas Pooran (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

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West Indies and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran, who has been going through a rough patch with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, announced his form in style as he slammed a fiery 16-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 47 of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
Pooran came out to bat after LSG lost their first wicket in the form of Josh Inglis (13 runs off 5 balls) and instantly decided to counterattack. His fifty vs MI is also his first half-century of the season.
 
Notably, Pooran’s 16-ball fifty is the second-fastest fifty in IPL for LSG, behind his 15-ball fifty vs RCB in IPL 2023. Pooran now also holds the record of the second-most half-centuries inside the 20-ball mark, with five fifties to his name, just behind Abhishek Sharma, who has six fifties inside 20 balls.
 
 
Pooran scored 63 runs off 21 balls with the help of one four and eight sixes before finally getting dismissed off Corbin Bosch.  IPL 2026 Match 47, MI vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

Fourth fastest overall

Pooran’s 16-ball fifty vs MI is also the joint fourth-fastest fifty in IPL history.
 
Fastest fifties in IPL:
 
Player Balls Match Venue Date
Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 11 May 2023
KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals Mohali 08 April 2018
PJ Cummins 14 Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Pune 06 April 2022
Romario Shepherd 14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 03 May 2025
YK Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 24 May 2014
SP Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 07 May 2017
Nicholas Pooran 15 Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 10 April 2023
Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 20 April 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians Delhi 27 April 2024
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 30 March 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 10 April 2026
Abhishek Sharma 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad 18 April 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 25 April 2026
SK Raina 16 Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Mumbai 30 May 2014
Ishan Kishan 16 Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi 8 October 2021
Abhishek Sharma 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27 March 2024
Travis Head 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals Delhi 20 April 2024
Travis Head 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 08 May 2024
Priyansh Arya 16 Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh 11 April 2026
Nicholas Pooran 16 Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai indians Mumbai 4 May 2026
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Cricket News

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

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