IPL 2026: Pooran announces form in style for LSG; slams 16-ball fifty vs MI

West Indies and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran, who has been going through a rough patch with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, announced his form in style as he slammed a fiery 16-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 47 of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Pooran came out to bat after LSG lost their first wicket in the form of Josh Inglis (13 runs off 5 balls) and instantly decided to counterattack. His fifty vs MI is also his first half-century of the season.

Notably, Pooran’s 16-ball fifty is the second-fastest fifty in IPL for LSG, behind his 15-ball fifty vs RCB in IPL 2023. Pooran now also holds the record of the second-most half-centuries inside the 20-ball mark, with five fifties to his name, just behind Abhishek Sharma, who has six fifties inside 20 balls.

IPL 2026 Match 47, MI vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Pooran scored 63 runs off 21 balls with the help of one four and eight sixes before finally getting dismissed off Corbin Bosch.

Fourth fastest overall

Pooran’s 16-ball fifty vs MI is also the joint fourth-fastest fifty in IPL history.

Fastest fifties in IPL: