IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya slams 16-ball fifty vs SRH; second fastest for PBKS

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) young opener Priyansh Arya continued his brilliant form with the bat in Match 17 of IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, as the southpaw slammed a brilliant 16-ball half-century, the second-fastest for PBKS in the tournament.

Priyansh broke the record of Nicholas Pooran, who scored a 17-ball fifty for the Chandigarh-based franchise back in 2020. Only KL Rahul, with his 14-ball half-century back in 2018, is ahead of Priyansh in the list.

IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Priyansh, who opened the innings for PBKS in the big 220 chase, scored a fiery 57 runs off just 20 balls and added a 99-run stand for the first wicket with Prabhsimran Singh to put PBKS well on their way for a big chase.

Joint fourth fastest

While Priyansh’s 16-ball fifty was the second-fastest for his franchise, it is also the joint fourth-fastest overall in the tournament, alongside Suresh Raina, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head (twice). Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a 13-ball fifty, is at the top of the list.

Fastest half-centuries (by balls) in IPL: