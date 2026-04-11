IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya slams 16-ball fifty vs SRH; second fastest for PBKS
KL Rahul, with his 14-ball half-century back in 2018, is ahead of Priyansh in the list
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) young opener Priyansh Arya continued his brilliant form with the bat in Match 17 of IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, as the southpaw slammed a brilliant 16-ball half-century, the second-fastest for PBKS in the tournament.
Priyansh broke the record of Nicholas Pooran, who scored a 17-ball fifty for the Chandigarh-based franchise back in 2020. Only KL Rahul, with his 14-ball half-century back in 2018, is ahead of Priyansh in the list.
Priyansh, who opened the innings for PBKS in the big 220 chase, scored a fiery 57 runs off just 20 balls and added a 99-run stand for the first wicket with Prabhsimran Singh to put PBKS well on their way for a big chase. IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Joint fourth fastest
While Priyansh’s 16-ball fifty was the second-fastest for his franchise, it is also the joint fourth-fastest overall in the tournament, alongside Suresh Raina, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head (twice). Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a 13-ball fifty, is at the top of the list.
Fastest half-centuries (by balls) in IPL:
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|13
|RR vs KKR
|Kolkata
|11 May 2023
|KL Rahul
|14
|KXIP vs DC
|Mohali
|08 Apr 2018
|PJ Cummins
|14
|KKR vs MI
|Pune
|06 Apr 2022
|Romario Shepherd
|14
|RCB vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|03 May 2025
|YK Pathan
|15
|KKR vs SRH
|Kolkata
|24 May 2014
|SP Narine
|15
|KKR vs RCB
|Bangalore
|07 May 2017
|Nicholas Pooran
|15
|LSG vs RCB
|Bengaluru
|10 Apr 2023
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|DC vs SRH
|Delhi
|20 Apr 2024
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|DC vs MI
|Delhi
|27 Apr 2024
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|RR vs CSK
|Guwahati
|30 Mar 2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|RR vs RCB
|Guwahati
|10 Apr 2026
|SK Raina
|16
|CSK vs KXIP
|Mumbai
|30 May 2014
|Ishan Kishan
|16
|MI vs SRH
|Abu Dhabi
|08 Oct 2021
|Abhishek Sharma
|16
|SRH vs MI
|Hyderabad
|27 Mar 2024
|Travis Head
|16
|SRH vs DC
|Delhi
|20 Apr 2024
|Travis Head
|16
|SRH vs LSG
|Hyderabad
|08 May 2024
|Priyansh Arya
|16
|PBKS vs SRH
|Mullanpur
|11-Apr-26
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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 6:22 PM IST