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IPL 2026: Punjab pacer Bhagat replaces injured Atharva Ankolekar for MI

Mumbai Indians on Thursday named Krish Bhagat as a replacement for injured Atharva Ankolekar for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians Krish Bhagat

Mumbai Indians Krish Bhagat

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 4:29 PM IST

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Mumbai Indians on Thursday named Krish Bhagat as a replacement for injured Atharva Ankolekar for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Krish, the 21-year-old right-handed all-rounder who represents Punjab, brings versatility as a right-arm fast bowler and can contribute with the bat as a lower order batsman.

He was part of Mumbai Indians trials for the past two years, having played for the Reliance in the DY Patil T20 cup in 2026 and has been a support bowler with the team since pre-season this year. 

"Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings to every session and practise games that he played for Mumbai Indians," said Mumbai Indians in a statement.

 

"His commitment and development over the years, both in domestic and at Mumbai Indians practise sessions this season have earned him this well-deserved opportunity to transition into the main squad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 4:29 PM IST

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