GT vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Can Vaibhav help RR book final berth? Toss at 7 PM IST

Two teams that won their maiden IPL title in their debut season, i.e., Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2008 and Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022, will be standing face to face today in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

GT will be coming in a little low on confidence after a big loss against RCB in Qualifier 1, while RR are in the exact opposite situation as they beat SRH comfortably in the Eliminator.

In the ongoing season, RR and GT have won one game each against one another and will be looking to secure their second win to earn the right to face the defending champions RCB in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

GT top order seeks redemption

Gujarat Titans have relied heavily on Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler throughout the season, and the trio will again hold the key in a knockout clash. Their batting depth has often been questioned, making contributions from the middle order equally important.

GT's biggest concern, however, is the manner of their defeat to RCB, where their usually dependable bowling attack leaked runs and their fielding standards dropped. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan will need to return to their best as Gujarat aim to produce a complete performance and secure a second IPL final appearance.

Sooryavanshi-Archer power RR's title charge

Rajasthan Royals head into Qualifier 2 riding the momentum generated by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stunning 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator. The 15-year-old has transformed RR's batting approach and emerged as their biggest match-winner. While Gujarat's pacers may target him with the short ball, Sooryavanshi has shown the ability to attack even the world's best bowlers.

Rajasthan will also count on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and captain Riyan Parag to provide support with the bat. With Jofra Archer leading the pace attack, RR possess the firepower and confidence needed to challenge Gujarat for a place in the final.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between GT skipper Shubman Gill and RR skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 7 PM IST.

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match in India.

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match in India.

Check all the live updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2026 here