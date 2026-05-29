GT vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Can Vaibhav help RR book final berth? Toss at 7 PM IST
IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 LIVE UPDATES: The winner of the GT vs RR game will book their place in the final against RCB to keep their hopes of winning a second IPL title alive
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Two teams that won their maiden IPL title in their debut season, i.e., Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2008 and Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022, will be standing face to face today in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.
GT will be coming in a little low on confidence after a big loss against RCB in Qualifier 1, while RR are in the exact opposite situation as they beat SRH comfortably in the Eliminator.
In the ongoing season, RR and GT have won one game each against one another and will be looking to secure their second win to earn the right to face the defending champions RCB in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
GT top order seeks redemption
Gujarat Titans have relied heavily on Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler throughout the season, and the trio will again hold the key in a knockout clash. Their batting depth has often been questioned, making contributions from the middle order equally important.
GT's biggest concern, however, is the manner of their defeat to RCB, where their usually dependable bowling attack leaked runs and their fielding standards dropped. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan will need to return to their best as Gujarat aim to produce a complete performance and secure a second IPL final appearance.
Sooryavanshi-Archer power RR's title charge
Rajasthan Royals head into Qualifier 2 riding the momentum generated by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stunning 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator. The 15-year-old has transformed RR's batting approach and emerged as their biggest match-winner. While Gujarat's pacers may target him with the short ball, Sooryavanshi has shown the ability to attack even the world's best bowlers.
Rajasthan will also count on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and captain Riyan Parag to provide support with the bat. With Jofra Archer leading the pace attack, RR possess the firepower and confidence needed to challenge Gujarat for a place in the final.
IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Impact Player: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between GT skipper Shubman Gill and RR skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 7 PM IST.
GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match in India.
GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match in India.
Check all the live updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2026 here
6:31 PM
GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss timing
The toss for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between GT and RR will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
6:20 PM
GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT vs RR head-to-head in IPL
GT vs RR head-to-head in IPL
- Total Matches: 10
- GT Wins: 7
- RR Wins: 3
- No Result: 0
6:10 PM
GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What happened when RR and GT last met in IPL playoffs?
The last time RR and GT met in IPL playoffs was back in the final of IPL 2022. GT beat RR in the game to lift their maiden title.
6:02 PM
GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Eye on third final
Both GT and RR will be looking to win the Qualifier 2 game and book thier place in an IPL final for the third time. RR have played IPL finals in 2008 and 2022, while GT have played IPL finals in 2022 and 2023. Notably, both sides have won one title each.
5:50 PM
GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR probable playing 11
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Impact Player: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
5:42 PM
GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT probable playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore
5:31 PM
GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The winner of today's game will book their place in the final game in Ahmedabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:38 PM IST