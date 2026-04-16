IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock scores maiden hundred for Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock completed his maiden IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians as he replaced Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.The South African opener completed his 3rd IPL ton in just 53 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 7 sixes on the night to help the hosts recover easily from an early batting collapse on the night.(More to follow)