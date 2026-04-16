IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock scores maiden hundred for Mumbai Indians
The opener hits his 3rd IPL hundred on the night as he helped Mumbai recover from an early collapse at Wankhede Stadium.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Quinton de Kock completed his maiden IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians as he replaced Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The South African opener completed his 3rd IPL ton in just 53 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 7 sixes on the night to help the hosts recover easily from an early batting collapse on the night. (More to follow)
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 PM IST