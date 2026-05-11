IPL 2026: RCB coach Andy Flower fined for heated exchange with 4th umpire

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL 2026 Code of Conduct during RCB’s match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur on Sunday.

The IPL confirmed that Flower violated Article 2.3 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to the use of an audible obscenity during a match. The incident took place in the 17.2nd over of RCB’s chase when the coach was involved in a heated discussion with the fourth umpire following a controversial boundary decision involving all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

Controversial boundary call sparks tension

The moment unfolded when Krunal attempted a big shot off spinner AM Ghazanfar towards wide long-on. Naman Dhir completed a relay effort near the boundary rope and parried the ball towards Tilak Varma, who could not complete the catch.

Tilak appeared to signal a six, seemingly believing Dhir had made contact with the boundary cushions during the effort. Television replays later showed that Dhir had managed to avoid touching the ropes. Since Krunal, who was struggling with cramps, did not attempt a run, the delivery eventually resulted in a dot ball.

RCB edge MI in last-ball thriller

Despite an early collapse in the chase, RCB secured a dramatic two-wicket win to climb to the top of the IPL 2026 standings with seven victories in 11 matches.

Mumbai Indians were in trouble early after Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav inside the opening three overs. Tilak Varma then anchored the innings with 57 off 43 balls, while Naman Dhir added 47 as MI posted 166/7. Bhuvneshwar finished with four wickets for RCB.

RCB also lost wickets early, including a first-ball dismissal for Virat Kohli. Krunal Pandya steadied the innings with a crucial 73 off 46 deliveries, while contributions from Jacob Bethell and Jitesh Sharma kept the chase alive until the final over.

Needing two runs off the last ball, Rasikh Salam Dar calmly guided the ball into the outfield and completed the winning runs, sealing MI’s elimination from the playoff race.