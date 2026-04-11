Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar impressed by Sooryavanshi's maturity at 15

IPL 2026: RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar impressed by Sooryavanshi's maturity at 15

Sooryavanshi blazed his way to a stunning 78 off just 26 balls before Dhruv Jurel anchored the chase with an unbeaten 81, as Rajasthan Royals put past defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

He may be just 15 years of age, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already batting with a clarity and composure that defy his age, said Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sooryavanshi blazed his way to a stunning 78 off just 26 balls before Dhruv Jurel anchored the chase with an unbeaten 81, as Rajasthan Royals put past defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets and two overs to spare, stretching their unbeaten run to four matches this season.

"The way he is hitting shots. He is not slogging, he is hitting proper shots. For a 15-year-old, he is too mature. So yes, I think we should give him credit for the way he is batting, and he is batting really well. So he deserves all the credit," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said at the post-match press conference on Friday.

 

Despite Sooryavanshi's onslaught, which included eight fours and seven sixes, Bhuvneshwar maintained that RCB never felt completely outplayed.

"It's a T20 game, I mean. Yes, he is young, and he is batting very well. He is batting maturely, but we never felt that somebody was thrashing us. If a 15-year-old can bat like this, even if he is 25 or 15, I think it's part of the T20 game.

Also Read

CSK vs DC pitch report

IPL 2026 stats: CSK vs DC pitch report, Chepauk stadium highest score

IPL 2026 PBKS pitch report

IPL 2026 stats: PBKS vs SRH pitch report, Mullanpur stadium highest score

CSK vs DC

IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

RR vs RCB highlights

RR vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Vaibhav-Jurel keep RR's unbeaten run going with 6-wicket win at home

"Yes, we had plans, we dropped a catch too, but that happens in cricket. So we couldn't execute what we wanted to do, and I think it is a part of T20, so we are not worried that much," said Bhuvneshwar.

"We tried what we could do. I know that from the outside, the game looks a little slow compared to how it looks inside. Vaibhav played good shots. So I think we felt that we couldn't do anything different."  Forced to bolster their batting in pursuit of a competitive total, RCB brought in all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in place of the originally intended leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, a move that eventually hampered their bowling flexibility.

"It is difficult to use spinners in powerplay, and we had only one left-arm spinner, as we used an Impact instead of Suyash.

"So we didn't have an off-spinner, and for a left-arm bowler to face a left-arm batter, it makes sense. We did what we could do, and he batted really well."  RCB next take on Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

George Linde

IPL 2026: LSG sign George Linde as replacement for injured Hasaranga

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits 15-ball fifty against RCB in Guwahati

CSK vs DC IPL 2026

IPL 2026: CSK vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026

IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RR vs RCB IPL 2026

IPL 2026: RR vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis