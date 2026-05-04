IPL 2026: RCB's Phil Salt returns home in the middle of season; here's why

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), suffered a major setback just before the final stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage, as their opener Phil Salt has returned to England for scans on a finger injury he sustained last month.

England’s Phil Salt has been instrumental in RCB’s success in the last couple of seasons with his fiery batting in the powerplay. Salt’s decision to return home came after England's management made a request for the same, according to a media report from ESPNcricinfo.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups However, to the great relief of fans and the defending champions, Salt has not been ruled out and is expected to return to India later this month ahead of the play-offs.

How did Salt get injured?

Phil Salt’s injury came during Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) game on April 18 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the second innings of the match, Salt made a dive at backward square leg to stop a boundary and hurt his fingers on the left hand.

The Englishman has missed three matches since the injury, with his countryman Jacob Bethell filling his spot in the playing 11. Salt had enjoyed a strong season before his injury, amassing 202 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 168.33.

RCB looking to book playoff spot

RCB are currently sitting second in the points table with 12 points from nine matches and just need to win two of their remaining five matches to take their title defence at least till the playoffs. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise will look to win as many matches as they can to confirm a top-two finish and improve their chances of becoming the third team after CSK and MI to defend their title successfully.