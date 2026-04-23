IPL 2026: Rehan Ahmed joins Delhi Capitals as Ben Duckett replacement

Rehan Ahmed has signed up with Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026, replacing his England teammate Ben Duckett. The leg-spinning all-rounder has joined the franchise for a reported fee of INR 75 lakh (around £59,000).

This marks Rehan’s debut season in the Indian Premier League, where he is expected to add depth to DC’s already strong spin department.

Strengthening Delhi Capitals’ Spin Unit

Delhi Capitals already boast a well-rounded spin attack featuring captain Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, and off-spinner Tripurana Vijay, who is still uncapped in the IPL. Rehan’s inclusion further boosts their spin options and adds an all-round dimension to the squad.

Ben Duckett’s Withdrawal and IPL Regulations

Ben Duckett withdrew from his IPL 2026 contract shortly before the season to focus on regaining form and protecting his Test career following a difficult Ashes series.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Why CSK players are wearing black armbands against Mumbai today? As per IPL regulations, late withdrawals are likely to result in a two-year suspension from future participation. Duckett’s England teammate Harry Brook is currently serving a similar ban after pulling out of a previous contract with DC ahead of the 2025 season.

ECB Clearance and County Support

Rehan Ahmed has been granted a No-Objection Certificate by the England and Wales Cricket Board, despite being centrally contracted. He has been actively playing county cricket for Leicestershire in the County Championship.

His county director of cricket, Claude Henderson, expressed pride in the youngster’s achievement and supported his IPL opportunity, stating that the club is excited to see him perform on the global stage.

Rehan recently impressed in a major ICC event, where his performance included a crucial 2/28 spell and a quick-fire unbeaten 19 off just seven balls against New Zealand in a challenging match situation.

At just 21, he already brings significant T20 experience, having featured in various global leagues such as the T20 Blast, Big Bash League, and ILT20. Across 97 T20 matches, he has taken 85 wickets and scored over 1000 runs at a strong strike rate.

Additional Squad Developments at DC

Alongside Rehan’s arrival, former Punjab all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary, now active in Australian domestic cricket, has also been training with the Delhi Capitals setup as a reserve option for the season.