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IPL 2026: Rohit back in action at MI training camp ahead of new season

In a video shared by the franchise, the former India captain looked in good touch, playing aggressive pull shots during practice sessions.

Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

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Rohit Sharma has linked up with the Mumbai Indians training camp as preparations ramp up for IPL 2026. In a video shared by the franchise, the former India captain looked in good touch, playing aggressive pull shots during practice sessions. His arrival adds experience and stability to the squad ahead of the new season.
 
Coaching staff oversee preparations
 
Mumbai Indians officially began their training camp on Monday under the guidance of head coach Mahela Jayawardene. He is being assisted by bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, while fielding coach Carl Hopkinson is also part of the setup. The coaching group is focused on getting the players match-ready for a challenging campaign.
 

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Strong contribution in IPL 2025
 
Rohit had a solid outing in IPL 2025, scoring 418 runs in 15 matches and playing a key role in Mumbai Indians’ journey to the playoffs. His consistency at the top order remains crucial for the team’s ambitions this season. 
 
Following his retirement from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Rohit is now concentrating on the ODI format, with an eye on the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in 2027. Despite stepping away from other formats, he continues to be a vital figure in franchise cricket.
 
Mumbai Indians eye sixth title
 
Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The team will then face Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals before a marquee clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.
 
That fixture is expected to draw major attention, especially with Virat Kohli returning to Mumbai after last season’s memorable win over MI. RCB will be aiming to defend their title, a feat achieved previously only by MI and Chennai Super Kings.
 
Mumbai Indians fans will once again look towards their experienced core—Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav—to guide the franchise in its quest for a record sixth IPL trophy.

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Topics : Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League Cricket News Mumbai Indians

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

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