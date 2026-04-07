IPL 2026 RR vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Guwahati Stadium stats

The IPL 2026 caravan moves to Guwahati as Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in Match 13 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on April 7. Rajasthan will enter the contest brimming with confidence after consecutive wins over CSK and GT, showcasing a well-balanced unit.

Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have provided explosive starts, while Dhruv Jurel has anchored the middle order effectively. Their bowling attack has also clicked, with Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande striking regularly and Ravi Bishnoi rediscovering rhythm with a match-winning spell in the previous outing.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have had a mixed start, winning convincingly against KKR before falling to DC. Despite the defeat, MI are unlikely to make major changes. Skipper Hardik Pandya is expected to return, strengthening both batting and bowling. Deepak Chahar may continue ahead of Trent Boult.

With both teams boasting strong line-ups, a competitive clash is on the cards in Guwahati.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium: Pitch Report for RR vs MI, IPL 2026

The surface at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to favour teams batting second, making the toss an important factor in this contest. As seen in the first match played at the venue this season, pacers get early help from the wicket, with spinners coming into play later.

The wicket gets better for batting as the game advances, making batting second an ideal choice for the team winning the toss.

IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals have played 7 matches in the IPL at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, out of which they have won 3 matches and lost 3. One match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be playing their first IPL match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

IPL 2026: RR vs MI head-to-head at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

RR and MI will face each other for the first time at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati when they take the field for Match 13 of the season on Tuesday.

What happened in the last IPL match played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was Match 3 of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK batted first in the match and posted 127 runs on the board with the help of a fighting 43-run innings from Jamie Overton.

In reply, RR, with the help of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fiery 52-run innings off just 17 balls, chased down the target with 8 wickets and 47 balls to spare.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium: Key stats