IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton slams maiden IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians

Fastest hundred for Mumbai Indians Balls Player Opponent Venue Year 44 Ryan Rickelton SRH Wankhede 2026 45 Sanath Jayasuriya CSK Wankhede 2008 45 Tilak Varma GT Ahmedabad 2026 47 Cameron Green SRH Wankhede 2023 49 Suryakumar Yadav GT Wankhede 2023

Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton scored his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League during MI's IPL 2026 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.A superb century by the South African cricketer that came in just 44 deliveries courtesy of some fiery batting that consisted of 8 boundaries and 7 sixes on the night. Rickelton was not getting off to good starts for MI recently and that showed in his celebration afterwards with the opener shrugging off the timid form and punching the air in delight in front of a packed Mumbai crowd.Rickelton's fiery hundred also gets him on top of an elite list as he has scored the fastest hundred ever for the Mumbai Indians in IPL history, achieving a feat not many have been able to register. He has surpassed SL legend Jayasuriya who got his ton in 45 balls back in 2008.