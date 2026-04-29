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IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton slams maiden IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians

A superb century by the South African cricketer that came in just 44 deliveries courtesy of some fiery batting that consisted of 8 boundaries and 7 sixes on the night.

Ryan Rickelton MI vs SRH

Ryan Rickelton MI vs SRH

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton scored his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League during MI's IPL 2026 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.  A superb century by the South African cricketer that came in just 44 deliveries courtesy of some fiery batting that consisted of 8 boundaries and 7 sixes on the night. Rickelton was not getting off to good starts for MI recently and that showed in his celebration afterwards with the opener shrugging off the timid form and punching the air in delight in front of a packed Mumbai crowd.  Rickelton slams fastest MI hundred in IPL history 
Fastest hundred for Mumbai Indians
Balls Player Opponent Venue Year
44 Ryan Rickelton SRH Wankhede 2026
45 Sanath Jayasuriya CSK Wankhede 2008
45 Tilak Varma GT Ahmedabad 2026
47 Cameron Green SRH Wankhede 2023
49 Suryakumar Yadav GT Wankhede 2023
  Rickelton's fiery hundred also gets him on top of an elite list as he has scored the fastest hundred ever for the Mumbai Indians in IPL history, achieving a feat not many have been able to register. He has surpassed SL legend Jayasuriya who got his ton in 45 balls back in 2008.
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

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