IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton slams maiden IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians
A superb century by the South African cricketer that came in just 44 deliveries courtesy of some fiery batting that consisted of 8 boundaries and 7 sixes on the night.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton scored his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League during MI's IPL 2026 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. A superb century by the South African cricketer that came in just 44 deliveries courtesy of some fiery batting that consisted of 8 boundaries and 7 sixes on the night. Rickelton was not getting off to good starts for MI recently and that showed in his celebration afterwards with the opener shrugging off the timid form and punching the air in delight in front of a packed Mumbai crowd. Rickelton slams fastest MI hundred in IPL history
|Fastest hundred for Mumbai Indians
|Balls
|Player
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|44
|Ryan Rickelton
|SRH
|Wankhede
|2026
|45
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|CSK
|Wankhede
|2008
|45
|Tilak Varma
|GT
|Ahmedabad
|2026
|47
|Cameron Green
|SRH
|Wankhede
|2023
|49
|Suryakumar Yadav
|GT
|Wankhede
|2023
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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:03 PM IST