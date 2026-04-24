Friday, April 24, 2026 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Sai Sudharshan scores 3rd IPL hundred for GT in Bengaluru

IPL 2026: Sai Sudharshan scores 3rd IPL hundred for GT in Bengaluru

Sai completed his ton in 57 deliveries hitting 11 boundaries and 5 sixes on the night.

Sai Sudharshan century

Sai Sudharshan century

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sai Sudharshan scored his 3rd IPL century for Gujarat Titans during their IPL 2026 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.  Sai completed his ton in 57 deliveries hitting 11 boundaries and 5 sixes on the night.   Sudharshan surpassing Gayle for impressive feat 
Fastest players to reach 2000 IPL runs
Player Innings to 2000 IPL Runs
Sai Sudharsan* 47
Chris Gayle 48
Shaun Marsh 52
Ruturaj Gaikwad 57
KL Rahul 60
      Apart from his century, Sai Sudharsan also entered the record books by overtaking Chris Gayle as the quickest player to reach 2000 IPL runs in terms of innings. While Gayle had taken 48 innings to get there, Sudharsan achieved the milestone in just 47.  
 
Fewest balls taken to reach 2000 IPL runs
Player Balls to 2000 IPL Runs
Abhishek Sharma 1193
Virender Sehwag 1211
Rishabh Pant 1306
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1326
Yusuf Pathan 1353
Sai Sudharsan* 1361
  Looking at balls faced, Sudharsan now ranks sixth among Indian batters to reach the landmark, trailing Abhishek Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Yusuf Pathan.
 
  Gill-Sudharshan's superb opening stand 
Gill and Sudharsan once again provided Gujarat Titans with a strong platform, putting together a 128-run opening stand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This partnership marked their eighth instance of crossing the 100-run mark in the IPL, placing them third on the all-time list for most century stands in the tournament, behind only Virat Kohli–AB de Villiers (10) and Virat Kohli–Chris Gayle (9).
 
Among opening pairs, they now share the second spot with five 100-plus partnerships, while Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner lead with six such stands.
 
Gill, however, had a relatively quiet outing despite a solid start, scoring 32 off 24 balls while mainly rotating the strike. In contrast, Sudharsan dominated the scoring. Jos Buttler, coming in at number three, also couldn’t convert his start, managing 25 off 16 deliveries.

More From This Section

RCB vs GT pitch report

IPL 2026 RCB vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Virat Kohli with Phil Salt and KL Rahul

Kohli vs Siraj, Rabada: Battle to define RCB-GT clash at Chinnaswamy today

MI vs CSK IPL 2026

MI vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2026: Chennai thump Mumbai by 103 runs at Wankhede, jump to 5th spot

Rehan Ahmed

IPL 2026: Rehan Ahmed joins Delhi Capitals as Ben Duckett replacement

Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK vs MI IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Why CSK players are wearing black armbands against Mumbai today?

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORERIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Israel Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance