IPL 2026: Sai Sudharshan scores 3rd IPL hundred for GT in Bengaluru

Fastest players to reach 2000 IPL runs Player Innings to 2000 IPL Runs Sai Sudharsan* 47 Chris Gayle 48 Shaun Marsh 52 Ruturaj Gaikwad 57 KL Rahul 60

Fewest balls taken to reach 2000 IPL runs Player Balls to 2000 IPL Runs Abhishek Sharma 1193 Virender Sehwag 1211 Rishabh Pant 1306 Yashasvi Jaiswal 1326 Yusuf Pathan 1353 Sai Sudharsan* 1361 Looking at balls faced, Sudharsan now ranks sixth among Indian batters to reach the landmark, trailing Abhishek Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Yusuf Pathan. Looking at balls faced, Sudharsan now ranks sixth among Indian batters to reach the landmark, trailing Abhishek Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Yusuf Pathan.

Gill and Sudharsan once again provided Gujarat Titans with a strong platform, putting together a 128-run opening stand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This partnership marked their eighth instance of crossing the 100-run mark in the IPL, placing them third on the all-time list for most century stands in the tournament, behind only Virat Kohli–AB de Villiers (10) and Virat Kohli–Chris Gayle (9).

Among opening pairs, they now share the second spot with five 100-plus partnerships, while Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner lead with six such stands.

Gill, however, had a relatively quiet outing despite a solid start, scoring 32 off 24 balls while mainly rotating the strike. In contrast, Sudharsan dominated the scoring. Jos Buttler, coming in at number three, also couldn’t convert his start, managing 25 off 16 deliveries.

Sai Sudharshan scored his 3rd IPL century for Gujarat Titans during their IPL 2026 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.Sai completed his ton in 57 deliveries hitting 11 boundaries and 5 sixes on the night.Apart from his century, Sai Sudharsan also entered the record books by overtaking Chris Gayle as the quickest player to reach 2000 IPL runs in terms of innings. While Gayle had taken 48 innings to get there, Sudharsan achieved the milestone in just 47.