IPL 2026: Sai Sudharshan scores 3rd IPL hundred for GT in Bengaluru
Sai completed his ton in 57 deliveries hitting 11 boundaries and 5 sixes on the night.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Sai Sudharshan scored his 3rd IPL century for Gujarat Titans during their IPL 2026 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Sai completed his ton in 57 deliveries hitting 11 boundaries and 5 sixes on the night. Sudharshan surpassing Gayle for impressive feat
|Fastest players to reach 2000 IPL runs
|Player
|Innings to 2000 IPL Runs
|Sai Sudharsan*
|47
|Chris Gayle
|48
|Shaun Marsh
|52
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|57
|KL Rahul
|60
|Fewest balls taken to reach 2000 IPL runs
|Player
|Balls to 2000 IPL Runs
|Abhishek Sharma
|1193
|Virender Sehwag
|1211
|Rishabh Pant
|1306
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1326
|Yusuf Pathan
|1353
|Sai Sudharsan*
|1361
Gill-Sudharshan's superb opening stand
Gill and Sudharsan once again provided Gujarat Titans with a strong platform, putting together a 128-run opening stand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This partnership marked their eighth instance of crossing the 100-run mark in the IPL, placing them third on the all-time list for most century stands in the tournament, behind only Virat Kohli–AB de Villiers (10) and Virat Kohli–Chris Gayle (9).
Among opening pairs, they now share the second spot with five 100-plus partnerships, while Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner lead with six such stands.
Gill, however, had a relatively quiet outing despite a solid start, scoring 32 off 24 balls while mainly rotating the strike. In contrast, Sudharsan dominated the scoring. Jos Buttler, coming in at number three, also couldn’t convert his start, managing 25 off 16 deliveries.
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Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:48 PM IST