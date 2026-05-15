IPL 2026: Shardul Thakur gives update on MI skipper Hardik Pandya's fitness

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Shardul Thakur clarified that skipper Hardik Pandya's absence in the last three matches was due to injury, adding that he could return for their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders while dismissing speculation over the star's future with the franchise.

Pandya did not travel to Dharamsala for MI's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings, where Jasprit Bumrah became the team's third captain this season after Suryakumar Yadav also missed the game following the birth of his child.

"Hardik is injured, so he couldn't travel for a couple of games," Thakur said at the post-match media interaction on Thursday.

Down with back spasm, Pandya first missed MI's home game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 4 and then sat out the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur despite travelling with the squad.

"He went to Raipur (for the RCB match on May 10), but couldn't play. He is training in Mumbai now and I expect him to be back in Kolkata and play (at Eden Gardens on May 20). Players like them, we always miss the quality," Thakur added.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants were the first two teams to be eliminated from playoff contention this season, with three league games to go.

Pandya has endured a disappointing campaign both as captain and player.

In eight innings, he has scored 146 runs at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 136.44, with a highest score of 40. With the ball, he has managed only four wickets at an average of 61.50 and an economy rate of nearly 11.90 from 20.4 overs.

The underwhelming season also fuelled social media speculation, linking Pandya with possible moves to franchises such as Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, but Thakur brushed aside the rumours.

"There are a lot of discussions going on in social media, some are right, some are wrong... but this is also a management decision (of not travelling to Dharamsala)," he said.

With Pandya unavailable since the clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, Bumrah led the five-time champions for the first time and guided them to only their fourth win of the season.

Thakur starred with figures of 4/39, while Tilak Varma anchored the 201-run chase with an unbeaten 75 from 33 balls on a surface that demanded restraint as much as strokeplay.

"I think I have my comfort level with him (Bumrah). We had a lot of discussions rather, and I don't know much about the other bowlers, but of course he's never shy of sharing his ideas," Thakur said.

Asked to compare MI's three captains this season, Thakur said each brought a different approach and perspective to leadership.

"It's difficult to rate, because all three of them have different set of ideas, like a particular individual, like you and me also, we would have different set of ideas, and there is no set mantra in cricket that it's going to give you success.

"Players are the ones who make captain look good, so as players you have to be proactive, you need to read the game situations, put in your effort, and need to keep the team always above you, and give your best.

"They bring in a lot of experience, all of them have been match winner for the Indian team, for this franchise also, and you see there would be at least two or three games every season that they would win individually on their individual skills, so that's the kind of ability which we see.

"And like I have played cricket for quite a few years now, but any youngster seeing them, if they follow them closely, they will see that these guys have amazing ability of winning the game single-handedly, so that motivates the other players, and it also brings in new perspective to their respective games." Thakur also hailed Varma for adapting to the conditions after MI conceded slightly above-par runs.

"I think it was more of a patience game, where they wait for loose deliveries, and then try to convert, it was that kind of a pitch I would say, and yes we ended up giving probably 20 runs more than what we would intend to, but kudos to Tilak, the way he held his nerve, he spent the time in the middle." The all-rounder, who returned after missing three matches, said he was satisfied to contribute in a winning cause despite not being entirely pleased with his execution.

"I was happy with my bowling, I wouldn't say I was too happy with my bowling, and the wickets that I took, four wickets, yes, I am happy with that, but I am happier that I was able to take wickets for the winning cause for the team," he signed off.