IPL 2026: Shivang Kumar handed IPL debut by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata
SRH, who scouted the 23-year-old and secured his services for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction.
Listen to This Article
SRH playing 11 vs KKR: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne Shivang's journey to the IPL
Before the IPL 2026 auction, Shivang Kumar attended trials with several franchises, including Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals, all of which offered him positive feedback. Sunrisers Hyderabad also invited him twice, but he missed both sessions due to clashes with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and a cancelled practice.
Despite these setbacks, the encouraging response from multiple teams reinforced Shivang’s belief that an IPL opportunity was inevitable, making SRH’s eventual support even more meaningful.
Shivang’s cricketing journey has been profoundly influenced by his father, Praveen Kumar, a Railways employee and former Bengal Ranji player. Growing up in Rewa—a region known for producing pacers like Kuldeep Sen and Ishwar Pandey—Shivang honed his skills under his father’s guidance.
One of Praveen’s boldest choices was converting Shivang from a right-arm bowler to a left-arm spinner, despite his natural right-handedness, a decision Shivang later described as his father’s “masterpiece.”
Also Read
A defining moment came after he failed to make the Under-14 team, leading him to quit cricket for five months. Inspired by the biopic of MS Dhoni and encouraged by his brother, Shivang returned to the game with renewed focus and determination.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 7:29 PM IST