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IPL 2026: Shivang Kumar handed IPL debut by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

SRH, who scouted the 23-year-old and secured his services for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction.

Shivang Kumar

Shivang Kumar

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

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Sunrisers Hyderabad have rewarded uncapped spinner Shivang Kumar with a place in the playing 11 for their IPL 2026 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.
 
SRH, who scouted the 23-year-old and secured his services for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction, had been delighted with the left-arm wrist-spinner’s performances in the domestic circuit earlier with his captain Ishan Kishan lauding him ahead of the tie for his bowling spells in training as well. 
 
"We have one change - Shivang comes in, keeping the wicket-taking options open, he has bowled well in the nets and we are giving him an opportunity." SRH skipper Ishan Kishan said after the toss.

SRH playing 11 vs KKR: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne  Shivang's journey to the IPL

 

Before the IPL 2026 auction, Shivang Kumar attended trials with several franchises, including Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals, all of which offered him positive feedback. Sunrisers Hyderabad also invited him twice, but he missed both sessions due to clashes with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and a cancelled practice.

Despite these setbacks, the encouraging response from multiple teams reinforced Shivang’s belief that an IPL opportunity was inevitable, making SRH’s eventual support even more meaningful.

Shivang’s cricketing journey has been profoundly influenced by his father, Praveen Kumar, a Railways employee and former Bengal Ranji player. Growing up in Rewa—a region known for producing pacers like Kuldeep Sen and Ishwar Pandey—Shivang honed his skills under his father’s guidance.

One of Praveen’s boldest choices was converting Shivang from a right-arm bowler to a left-arm spinner, despite his natural right-handedness, a decision Shivang later described as his father’s “masterpiece.”

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A defining moment came after he failed to make the Under-14 team, leading him to quit cricket for five months. Inspired by the biopic of MS Dhoni and encouraged by his brother, Shivang returned to the game with renewed focus and determination.

 

 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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