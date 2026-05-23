IPL 2026: Shreyas slams maiden ton vs LSG; PBKS stay alive in playoff race
Iyer came out to bat in a tough situation when PBKS were reduced to 22 for 2 in the 197-run chase set by LSG before scoring his ton to help his team win the game
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer stole the spotlight in Match 68 of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday as he scored his maiden IPL ton to power PBKS to a big seven-wicket win.
With the win, PBKS snapped their six-match losing streak and jumped to fourth spot in the points table to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.
Iyer came out to bat in a tough situation when PBKS were reduced to 22 for 2 in the 197-run chase set by LSG. He started cautiously and brought up his half-century in 33 balls before accelerating and bringing up his next 50 runs in just 18 balls to complete his ton in 51 balls.
His 140-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh (69 runs off 42 balls) was one of the biggest reasons why PBKS managed to snatch the win away from LSG.
PBKS can now finish in the top four and secure a playoff spot if Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders lose their games on Sunday.
Also Read
Full list of PBKS players with IPL centuries:
|Player
|Nationality
|Runs Scored
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|Shaun Marsh
|Australian
|115
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mohali
|28 May 2008
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lankan
|110*
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens
|4 April 2010
|Paul Valthaty
|Indian
|120*
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mohali
|13 April 2011
|Adam Gilchrist
|Australian
|106
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Dharamsala
|17 May 2011
|David Miller
|South African
|101*
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|6 May 2013
|Virender Sehwag
|Indian
|122
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede
|30 May 2014
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Indian
|115*
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|1 June 2014
|Hashim Amla
|South African
|104*
|Mumbai Indians
|Indore
|20 April 2017
|Hashim Amla
|South African
|104
|Gujarat Lions
|Mohali
|7 May 2017
|Chris Gayle
|Jamaican
|104*
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mohali
|19 April 2018
|KL Rahul
|Indian
|100*
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede
|10 April 2019
|KL Rahul
|Indian
|132*
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai (DSC)
|24 September 2020
|Mayank Agarwal
|Indian
|106
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27 September 2020
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Indian
|103
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|13 May 2023
|Priyansh Arya
|Indian
|103
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mullanpur
|8 April 2025
|Cooper Connolly
|Australian
|107*
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|6 May 2026
|Shreyas Iyer
|Indian
|101*
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|23 May 2026
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 11:26 PM IST