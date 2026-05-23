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IPL 2026: Shreyas slams maiden ton vs LSG; PBKS stay alive in playoff race

Iyer came out to bat in a tough situation when PBKS were reduced to 22 for 2 in the 197-run chase set by LSG before scoring his ton to help his team win the game

Shreyas Iyer (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Shreyas Iyer (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer stole the spotlight in Match 68 of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday as he scored his maiden IPL ton to power PBKS to a big seven-wicket win.
 
With the win, PBKS snapped their six-match losing streak and jumped to fourth spot in the points table to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.
 
Iyer came out to bat in a tough situation when PBKS were reduced to 22 for 2 in the 197-run chase set by LSG. He started cautiously and brought up his half-century in 33 balls before accelerating and bringing up his next 50 runs in just 18 balls to complete his ton in 51 balls.
 
 
His 140-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh (69 runs off 42 balls) was one of the biggest reasons why PBKS managed to snatch the win away from LSG.
 
PBKS can now finish in the top four and secure a playoff spot if Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders lose their games on Sunday. 

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Full list of PBKS players with IPL centuries:
 
Player Nationality Runs Scored Opposition Venue Date
Shaun Marsh Australian 115 Rajasthan Royals Mohali 28 May 2008
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lankan 110* Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens 4 April 2010
Paul Valthaty Indian 120* Chennai Super Kings Mohali 13 April 2011
Adam Gilchrist Australian 106 Royal Challengers Bangalore Dharamsala 17 May 2011
David Miller South African 101* Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 6 May 2013
Virender Sehwag Indian 122 Chennai Super Kings Wankhede 30 May 2014
Wriddhiman Saha Indian 115* Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 1 June 2014
Hashim Amla South African 104* Mumbai Indians Indore 20 April 2017
Hashim Amla South African 104 Gujarat Lions Mohali 7 May 2017
Chris Gayle Jamaican 104* Sunrisers Hyderabad Mohali 19 April 2018
KL Rahul Indian 100* Mumbai Indians Wankhede 10 April 2019
KL Rahul Indian 132* Royal Challengers Bangalore Dubai (DSC) 24 September 2020
Mayank Agarwal Indian 106 Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27 September 2020
Prabhsimran Singh Indian 103 Delhi Capitals Delhi 13 May 2023
Priyansh Arya Indian 103 Chennai Super Kings Mullanpur 8 April 2025
Cooper Connolly Australian 107* SunRisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 6 May 2026
Shreyas Iyer Indian 101* Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 23 May 2026
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Shreyas Iyer Cricket News

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

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