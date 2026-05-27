IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi overtakes Gayle for most sixes in an IPL season
The Rajasthan Royals youngster smashed a stunning 16-ball half-century, putting SRH bowlers under massive pressure in one of the biggest matches of the season.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his sensational IPL 2026 campaign with another breathtaking innings in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rajasthan Royals youngster smashed a stunning 16-ball half-century, putting SRH bowlers under massive pressure in one of the biggest matches of the season.
The teenage batter once again displayed fearless intent from the very first ball, taking on both pace and spin with ease. His explosive knock not only gave Rajasthan a flying start but also helped him create history in the IPL record books. Vaibhav supasses Chris Gayle for impressive record
With his latest six-hitting masterclass, Sooryavanshi now holds the record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. The RR opener has gone past legendary names like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell to script a remarkable achievement in his breakthrough campaign.
|Most sixes in a single IPL season
|Player
|Season
|Sixes
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|2026
|60*
|Chris Gayle
|2012
|59
|Andre Russell
|2019
|52
|Chris Gayle
|2013
|51
|Jos Buttler
|2022
|45
The youngster’s consistency, fearless batting approach, and ability to dominate attacks at such a young age have made him one of the standout stars of IPL 2026. His performances have also played a major role in Rajasthan Royals’ push towards another IPL final.
Vaibhav misses out on Gayle's hundred record
The RR opener was well on track to break Chris Gayle's record for the fastest hundred (30 balls) on the night as well but was unfortunately dismissed on 97 runs in 29 deliveries, missing out on the record by a single big hit. 12 sixes on the night had the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout his knock.
|Fastest fifty in IPL playoffs
|Balls
|Player
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|16
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|SRH
|Mullanpur
|2026*
|16
|Suresh Raina
|PBKS
|Wankhede
|2014
|17
|Adam Gilchrist
|DC
|Centurion
|2009
|20
|MS Dhoni
|MI
|Bengaluru
|2012
|21
|Dwayne Smith
|CSK
|Delhi
|2013
|21
|Virender Sehwag
|CSK
|Wankhede
|2014
|21
|Rajat Patidar
|GT
|Dharamsala
|2026
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 8:08 PM IST