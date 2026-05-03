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IPL 2026 SRH vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad Stadium stats

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has already staged four matches in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, with batting conditions proving highly favorable.

SRH vs KKR

SRH vs KKR

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 3. Both sides enter this fixture with improved confidence after recovering from shaky starts to their campaigns.
 
SRH, also known as the Orange Army, had a difficult beginning to the season, losing three of their first four matches. However, they managed to turn things around after making key changes to their bowling attack. Under skipper Pat Cummins, the team has hit strong form, securing five wins in a row. With momentum on their side, another victory could push them to the top of the table.
 
 
On the other hand, KKR have also staged a solid recovery. The three-time champions struggled early, losing five of their first six games, but have since bounced back with back-to-back wins. Their most recent triumph came in a dramatic Super Over finish against the Lucknow Super Giants.
 
KKR may also receive a major boost with Matheesha Pathirana likely to make his debut. His express pace and variations are expected to be crucial in countering SRH’s powerful batting lineup in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter.
 
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium: Pitch Report for KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026

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The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has already staged four matches in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, with batting conditions proving highly favorable. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 202, highlighting its suitability for high totals. 
 
Interestingly, three of those four games have been won by teams setting the target, indicating the advantage of batting first. To stay competitive, sides choosing to bat first are expected to aim for 200-plus scores, as the surface continues to support stroke-making across all 40 overs of play. 
 
IPL 2026: KKR Win/Loss Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
 
Kolkata Knight Riders have played 18 matches at this venue in the IPL, winning 8 and losing 10, with one match ending without a result.
 
IPL 2026: SRH Win/Loss Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad have featured in 58 matches at this ground, holding an even record with 36 wins and 21 losses. 1 match ended in no result.
 
IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
 
At this venue, KKR and SRH have had a closely contested rivalry, with both sides playing 7 encounters, with the hosts winning 3 and losing on 4 occasions.
 
What Happened in the Last IPL Match at This Venue?
 
The most recent IPL match at this ground featured Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on the Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of IPL 2026, where the hosts won the match by 57 runs.
 
Rajiv Gandhi Stadium: Key Stats 
Rajiv Gandhi Intl cricket stadium key t20 stats
Stat Value
Total Matches 3
Matches won batting first 1
Matches won bowling first 2
Average 1st Innings Score 230
Average 2nd Innings Score 186
Highest Total Recorded 297/6 (20 Ovs) – IND vs BAN
Lowest Total Recorded 0/0 (0 Ovs) – N/A
Highest Score Chased 209/4 (18.4 Ovs) – IND vs WI
Lowest Score Defended 297/6 (20 Ovs) – IND vs BAN
   

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First Published: May 03 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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