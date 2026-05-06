IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad stadium stats

The race to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2026 is heating up, and an important encounter awaits as Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in match 49 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 6.

Punjab Kings currently lead the standings with 13 points in nine matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed third with 12 points from 10 games. Although a defeat will not immediately impact their positions, it could open the door for chasing teams and tighten the playoff race.

Both teams have been impressive with the bat, consistently posting competitive totals. However, bowling remains a concern. PBKS’ key pacers have been expensive at times, while SRH have depended on a select few bowlers for control and breakthroughs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up Adding to the intrigue, both sides enter this fixture on the back of losses, making this clash even more significant. Expect a high-intensity contest as two in-form batting units look to outgun each other and regain winning momentum.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Pitch report for SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has emerged as a batting-friendly venue in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, consistently producing high-scoring encounters. With four matches played so far, the average first-innings total stands at an impressive 202, underlining the ease of run-scoring on this surface.

The pitch has offered true bounce and pace, allowing batters to play their shots freely right through the innings. Interestingly, teams batting first have had greater success, winning three of the four games at this venue, which suggests scoreboard pressure is proving significant.

Captains winning the toss may be tempted to bat first and put up a big total on the board. Given the conditions, anything below the 200 mark could be considered under par, while a score in excess of 200 is likely to be competitive. Overall, expect another run-fest, with bowlers needing to be precise to contain the flow of runs.

IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played a total of 59 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, winning 36 and losing 22 over the years. One match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Punjab Kings have played 14 games at this venue, out of which they have won just four and lost 10.

IPL 2026: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Season Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Date 2025 SRH Punjab Kings SRH 8 wickets Apr 12, 2025 2024 SRH Punjab Kings SRH 4 wickets May 19, 2024 2023 SRH Punjab Kings SRH 8 wickets Apr 9, 2023 2019 SRH Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) SRH 45 runs Apr 29, 2019 2018 SRH Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) SRH 13 runs Apr 26, 2018 2017 SRH Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) SRH 5 runs Apr 17, 2017 2016 SRH Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) SRH 5 wickets Apr 23, 2016 2015 SRH Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) SRH 5 runs May 11, 2015 2014 SRH Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) 6 wickets May 14, 2014 2013 SRH Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) SRH 5 wickets Apr 19, 2013

What happened in the last IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was match 45 of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

SRH batted first in the match and were bundled out for 165. In reply, KKR, with the help of a brilliant half-century from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, chased down the total with ease in just 18.2 overs, with seven wickets to spare.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Key stats