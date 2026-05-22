IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB pitch report, Hyderabad stadium stats, key matchups

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is heading towards the conclusion of the league stage, and in an important game on the road to the playoffs, two already-qualified teams, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad to confirm their top-two finish.

SRH team news

Sunrisers Hyderabad head into their final league game still chasing a top-two finish, though they need both a win and favourable results elsewhere. Their biggest strength remains a destructive batting unit led by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who can take the game away inside the powerplay.

Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen add depth and finishing firepower, but SRH’s inconsistency with the bat remains a concern after recent collapses in key matches. Captain Pat Cummins has brought balance since returning from injury, while Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has emerged as a key wicket-taking option.

Harshal Patel and Gerald Coetzee add pace depth. SRH will want sharper execution with both bat and ball before entering the knockout stage.

RCB team news

Royal Challengers Bengaluru come into this clash in excellent shape, with a win sealing a top-place finish and strengthening their title defence. Virat Kohli has once again been the batting pillar, scoring heavily at the top, while Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt have provided strong support.

Captain Rajat Patidar has led calmly, with RCB showing balance across departments. Their bowling has been a major strength, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood consistently delivering breakthroughs with the new ball and in pressure overs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, live streaming Krunal Pandya’s all-round value has added control in the middle overs, while Suyash Sharma’s leg-spin has been effective. Romario Shepherd and Tim David offer lower-order power, making RCB one of the most complete sides.

IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Impact players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Jacob Bethell / Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

SRH vs RCB head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 27

SRH won: 14

RCB won: 12

No result: 1

IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has consistently produced high-scoring contests and remains one of the most batter-friendly venues in the IPL. The surface generally offers true bounce and good pace, allowing batters to play through the line with confidence and making stroke-making relatively easy.

However, fast bowlers can still be effective if they hit hard lengths and exploit the extra bounce on offer, which can trouble batters, especially early in the innings. With dew often playing a role later in the game, teams winning the toss are likely to prefer chasing at this venue.

IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB key player battles

SRH batters vs RCB bowlers

Batter (SRH) Bowler (RCB) Inns Runs Outs SR Travis Head Jacob Duffy 4 22 3 116 Abhishek Sharma Jacob Duffy 6 87 2 242 Abhishek Sharma Josh Hazlewood 4 48 1 166 Ishan Kishan Jacob Duffy 7 29 2 104 Ishan Kishan Suyash Sharma 3 41 0 171 Ishan Kishan Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8 77 1 179 Ishan Kishan Romario Shepherd 5 34 1 200 Ishan Kishan Krunal Pandya 7 77 0 167 Heinrich Klaasen Romario Shepherd 5 55 2 177

RCB batters vs SRH bowlers

Batter (RCB) Bowler (SRH) Inns Runs Outs SR Virat Kohli Harshal Patel 7 107 2 191 Virat Kohli Pat Cummins 11 81 1 142 Tim David Harshal Patel 4 24 2 141 Venkatesh Iyer Harshal Patel 5 30 2 107

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Key stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Stats (IPL 2026) Category Stat Value Matches Played 6 Bat 1st Won 4 Bat 2nd Won 2 Avg 1st Innings Score 195/7 Lowest Total Defended 194 Highest Target Chased 166 200+ Totals 4 (in 6 matches) Sixes Per Match 17

IPL 2026 match on May 22: SRH vs RCB live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 22 (Friday) in IPL 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in match 67 of IPL 2026 on May 22 (Friday).

What is the venue of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 match?

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When will the live toss for the SRH vs RCB take place?

The live toss for the SRH vs RCB cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 22.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the SRH vs RCB match