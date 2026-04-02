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IPL 2026: Sri Lanka's Thushara seeks court intervention to play for RCB

The 31-year-old, who is contracted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, filed a case in the Colombo District Court, seeking an order directing Sri Lanka Cricket to issue the NOC.

Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Thushara on Thursday sought a court order to secure his playing rights in the ongoing IPL after the country's cricket board refused to grant him a No Objection Certificate due to "failed fitness tests".

The 31-year-old, who is contracted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, filed a case in the Colombo District Court, seeking an order directing Sri Lanka Cricket to issue the NOC. The case has been fixed for hearing on April 9.

According to local media reports, the player with 30 T20 international appearances for his country since 2022, has pleaded that his contract with the SLC ended on March 31 and he had no desire to seek an extension.

 

He said he had told the SLC about his wish to end his international career. 

Therefore, denial of NOC citing failed fitness tests should be set aside by the court.

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SLC had made fitness tests mandatory to be picked for the national team.

However, Thushara said his fitness levels were never found wanting and he had been allowed to play at similar levels by the SLC previously.

Thushara was acquired by RCB for Rs 1.6 crore in 2025. He played one game during the team's title-winning campaign last season.

He has snared 174 wickets in 137 T20s overall at an average of 21.25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Cricket News Royal Challengers Bangalore Sri Lanka cricket team Indian Premier League

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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