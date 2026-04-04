IPL 2026 stats: GT vs RR pitch report, Narendra Modi stadium highest score

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 9 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), with the encounter scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, tonight. Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. Both sides, coming off contrasting results in their opening games, promise an intriguing contest.

GT will be looking to recover after a narrow loss to Punjab Kings in their season opener at New Chandigarh. Despite posting a competitive total of 162/6, the Titans’ bowling unit struggled to defend the score, allowing PBKS to chase it down with five balls to spare. Nevertheless, the Titans can take heart from their batting performance, which showed depth and intent. Their bowlers, however, will need to deliver under pressure if GT are to secure their first win of the tournament.

On the other hand, RR enter this match brimming with confidence after an emphatic victory against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. The Royals’ bowlers, led by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, restricted CSK to just 127, and their batters completed the chase in a mere 12.1 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 52 off 17 balls stole the show, with Yashasvi Jaiswal anchoring the innings effectively.

With both sides boasting strong lineups featuring destructive batters and quality bowlers, GT will aim to address their bowling lapses, while RR will look to maintain their momentum and aggressive approach.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch Report for GT vs RR

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is widely regarded as a haven for batters, offering a surface that generally favors strokeplay. While the pitch is predominantly batting-friendly, pacers can occasionally extract some movement and bounce, making it slightly challenging early on.

Historically, in 18 T20 games at this venue, the average first-innings score has been around 178, highlighting the flat and consistent nature of the track. This suggests that teams batting first can post competitive totals, and chasing sides are rarely under severe pressure.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming With Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals both boasting aggressive batting lineups, the stage is set for an exciting, high-scoring encounter. Expect plenty of boundaries, big hits, and an entertaining contest at one of India’s premier cricketing arenas.

IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT have played a total of 24 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, winning 16 matches and losing 8 of them over the years.

IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

RR have played a total of 21 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium and have won 13 matches over the years, losing the other 8.

IPL 2026: GT vs RR head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium GT vs RR H2H in Ahmedabad Date Match Winner Margin May 29, 2022 GT vs RR GT 7 wickets Apr 16, 2023 GT vs RR RR 3 wickets Apr 9, 2025 GT vs RR GT 58 runs

What happened in the last IPL match played at Narendra Modi Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was during IPL 2025 between RCB and PBKS. RCB won the IPL title last year, winning by 6 runs in the final.