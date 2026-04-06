IPL 2026 stats: KKR vs PBKS pitch report, Kolkata stadium highest score

In the 12th match of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS). KKR have struggled so far, suffering a 65-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game, marking back-to-back defeats this season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up Chasing 226, KKR’s innings never fully recovered. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 52 off 29 balls, with support from Rinku Singh’s 35, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered as KKR were bowled out for 161. On the bowling front, Blessing Muzarabani stood out with figures of 4/41, while Vaibhav Arora claimed two wickets.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, enter the match in high spirits after a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 210, PBKS completed the target in 18.4 overs, led by strong contributions from Prabhsimran Singh (43), Shreyas Iyer (50), and Priyansh Arya (39 off 11). Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/38), along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, and Marco Jansen, ensured CSK’s total was kept under control.

Both sides will be eager to carry forward momentum and strengthen their standings in IPL 2026 with a win in this crucial encounter.

Eden gardens Stadium: Pitch Report for RCB vs CSK

In recent years, the iconic Eden Gardens has earned a reputation for being one of the flattest pitches in the IPL. Matches at this venue often turn into high-scoring affairs, with the fast outfield contributing significantly to quick running between the wickets and boundary hits. Batsmen generally find it easier to play their shots, and spinners often have limited assistance from the surface, making it a challenging pitch for bowlers.

This season, Eden Gardens has hosted only a single match so far, which saw Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling, run-heavy encounter. The combination of a true, flat track and a rapid outfield makes batting at Eden a rewarding but demanding task for both teams in IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens

KKR have played a total of 63 matches at Eden Gardens Stadium, winning 35 matches and losing 27 of them over the years. 1 match ended in a no result.

IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Eden Gardens

PBKS have played a total of 11 matches at Eden Gardens and have won 4 matches over the years, losing the other 6. 1 match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head at Eden Gardens KKR vs PBKS H2H record in Kolkata Match Date Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground May 25, 2008 KKR Kings XI KKR 6 wickets Eden Gardens Apr 4, 2010 KKR Kings XI Kings XI 8 wickets Eden Gardens Mar 27, 2019 KKR Kings XI KKR 28 runs Eden Gardens Apr 13, 2017 KKR Kings XI KKR 8 wickets Eden Gardens May 4, 2015 KKR Kings XI KKR 1 wicket Eden Gardens Apr 26, 2013 KKR Kings XI KKR 6 wickets Eden Gardens Apr 8, 2015 KKR Kings XI KKR 28 runs Eden Gardens Apr 15, 2012 KKR Kings XI Kings XI 2 runs Eden Gardens Apr 30, 2011 KKR Kings XI KKR 8 wickets Eden Gardens Apr 4, 2010 KKR Kings XI Kings XI 8 wickets Eden Gardens

What happened in the last IPL match played at Eden Gardens?

The last IPL match played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was during IPL 2026 between KKR and SRH, and the hosts suffered a 65-run defeat on the night.