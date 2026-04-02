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IPL 2026 stats: KKR vs SRH pitch report, Eden Gardens Stadium highest score

Eden Gardens Stadium key stats: Avg 1st inns 182, 200+ twice, 165 lowest defended, 196 chased. Pace leads wickets. KKR win % 57 overall, 33 in 2025; SRH struggle here with 27 win %.

Eden Gardens pitch report IPL 2026

Eden Gardens pitch report IPL 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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In the sixth match of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens today, in what promises to be an important clash for both teams aiming to recover from early setbacks. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.  Kolkata started their campaign on a disappointing note despite putting up a strong total of 220 against Mumbai Indians.
 
Their batting unit delivered an impressive performance, but their bowlers were unable to defend the score, allowing the opposition to chase it down in the final over and secure a six-wicket win. 
 
Ajinkya Rahane played a key role with a well-crafted 67, while Finn Allen provided quick momentum with a brisk 37. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi also made a mark with a fine half-century. However, Kolkata’s bowling attack struggled to make an impact, with Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Sunil Narine picking up just one wicket each.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a similar position after losing their opening game to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They posted a competitive 201 while batting first, thanks largely to a superb 80 from captain Ishan Kishan and a handy contribution from Aniket Verma. However, their bowling unit failed to contain the chase, as Bengaluru cruised to victory within 16 overs.
 
Eden Gardens Stadium: Pitch Report for KKR vs SRH
 
The surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is widely regarded as batting-friendly, offering good pace and a quick outfield that allows stroke-makers to score freely. 
 
As the match goes on, however, spinners tend to come into play and can extract some assistance from the pitch. Recent T20 World Cup games at this venue have also highlighted its high-scoring nature, with teams batting first putting up imposing totals. 
 
This trend suggests that conditions largely favour the batters, especially early in the game. On average, the first-innings score at Eden Gardens stands around 171 runs, indicating a competitive but often high-scoring contest. 
 
IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium
 
KKR have played a total of 63 matches at Eden Gardens Stadium, winning 35 matches and losing 27 of them over the years. 1 match ended in a no result.
 
IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at Eden Gardens Stadium
 
SRH have played a total of 10 matches at the Eden Gardens and have won just 3 matches over the years. 
 
IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH head-to-head at Eden Gardens Stadium
 
KKR vs SRH H2H stats at Eden Gardens
Match Date Winner Margin
Apr 3, 2025 KKR 80 runs
Apr 14, 2023 SRH 23 runs
Mar 23, 2024 KKR 4 runs
May 4, 2015 KKR 35 runs
Apr 14, 2018 SRH 5 wickets
May 25, 2018 SRH 14 runs
Apr 15, 2017 KKR 17 runs
May 22, 2016 KKR 22 runs
Apr 14, 2013 KKR 48 runs
Mar 24, 2019 KKR 6 wickets
 
What happened in the last IPL match played at Eden Gardens Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata was during IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on May 7, 2025. The hosts suffered a 2-wicket defeat on the night.
 
Eden Gardens Stadium: Key stats 
Eden Gardens stadium key T20 stats (In 2026)
Metric Value
Matches 7
Bat 1st Won 4
Bat 2nd Won 3
Avg 1st Innings Score 182/6
Lowest Total Defended 165
Highest Target Chased 196
200+ Totals 2 times
Sixes Per Match 17
 
VENUE – EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA (IN T20s IN 2026)
    • Matches - 7, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 3
    • Avg 1st Inns score – 182/6
    • Lowest Total Defended – 165, Highest Target Chased – 196
    • 200+ Totals: 2 times in 7 matches | Sixes Per Match – 17
    • Pace: Overs% - 55, Wkts – 56, Avg – 23.2, Eco – 9.0, Balls/Wkt - 16
Spin: Overs% - 45, Wkts – 37, Avg – 28.6, Eco – 8.9, Balls/Wkt - 19
    • KKR at Kolkata in TATA IPL 2025: Mts – 7, Won – 2, Lost – 4 (Win % - 33)
    • Team record (in IPL Overall):
    • KKR: Mts – 95, Won – 54, Lost – 40 (Win % - 57)
    • SRH: Mts – 11, Won – 3, Lost – 8 (Win % - 27)
   

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Cricket News Eden Gardens

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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