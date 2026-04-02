IPL 2026 stats: KKR vs SRH pitch report, Eden Gardens Stadium highest score

In the sixth match of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens today, in what promises to be an important clash for both teams aiming to recover from early setbacks. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night. Kolkata started their campaign on a disappointing note despite putting up a strong total of 220 against Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Their batting unit delivered an impressive performance, but their bowlers were unable to defend the score, allowing the opposition to chase it down in the final over and secure a six-wicket win.

Ajinkya Rahane played a key role with a well-crafted 67, while Finn Allen provided quick momentum with a brisk 37. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi also made a mark with a fine half-century. However, Kolkata’s bowling attack struggled to make an impact, with Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Sunil Narine picking up just one wicket each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a similar position after losing their opening game to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They posted a competitive 201 while batting first, thanks largely to a superb 80 from captain Ishan Kishan and a handy contribution from Aniket Verma. However, their bowling unit failed to contain the chase, as Bengaluru cruised to victory within 16 overs.

Eden Gardens Stadium: Pitch Report for KKR vs SRH

The surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is widely regarded as batting-friendly, offering good pace and a quick outfield that allows stroke-makers to score freely.

As the match goes on, however, spinners tend to come into play and can extract some assistance from the pitch. Recent T20 World Cup games at this venue have also highlighted its high-scoring nature, with teams batting first putting up imposing totals.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Gill blames poor batting in death overs for GT's loss vs PBKS This trend suggests that conditions largely favour the batters, especially early in the game. On average, the first-innings score at Eden Gardens stands around 171 runs, indicating a competitive but often high-scoring contest.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium

KKR have played a total of 63 matches at Eden Gardens Stadium, winning 35 matches and losing 27 of them over the years. 1 match ended in a no result.

IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at Eden Gardens Stadium

SRH have played a total of 10 matches at the Eden Gardens and have won just 3 matches over the years.

IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH head-to-head at Eden Gardens Stadium

KKR vs SRH H2H stats at Eden Gardens Match Date Winner Margin Apr 3, 2025 KKR 80 runs Apr 14, 2023 SRH 23 runs Mar 23, 2024 KKR 4 runs May 4, 2015 KKR 35 runs Apr 14, 2018 SRH 5 wickets May 25, 2018 SRH 14 runs Apr 15, 2017 KKR 17 runs May 22, 2016 KKR 22 runs Apr 14, 2013 KKR 48 runs Mar 24, 2019 KKR 6 wickets

What happened in the last IPL match played at Eden Gardens Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata was during IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on May 7, 2025. The hosts suffered a 2-wicket defeat on the night.