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IPL 2026 stats: SRH vs LSG pitch report, Hyderabad stadium highest score

SRH started their campaign with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but quickly bounced back with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the first away team to claim victory this season.

SRH vs LSG pitch report

SRH vs LSG pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

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The IPL 2026 action shifts to Hyderabad as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 10 today, at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day.   This will be the first game of the season at this historic venue, promising an electrifying atmosphere for fans.
 
SRH started their campaign with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but quickly bounced back with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the first away team to claim victory this season. Now playing at home, they will look to maintain their momentum and secure another triumph in front of their supporters at Uppal.
 
Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, had a tough start, suffering a heavy defeat against Delhi Capitals at their Ekana home ground. Their batting struggled to post a competitive total, emphasizing the need for better strategies. LSG will aim to regroup and deliver a strong performance in Hyderabad to revive their season. 
IPL 2026 Match 10, SRH vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium: Pitch Report for SRH vs LSG
 
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is known for its flat, batting-friendly pitches, offering true bounce and minimal assistance to bowlers. Batsmen can settle in, find gaps, and capitalize on boundary opportunities, making run-scoring easier. Since this is a day game, dew won’t be a factor, so captains winning the toss may prefer to bat first and set a big total. 
 
Scores above 200 are often competitive here, putting pressure on the chasing side. Bowlers must maintain precise line and length, as even good deliveries can be punished. Totals over 220 are particularly challenging to chase. 
 
IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium
 
SRH have played a total of 93 matches at Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium, winning 40 matches and losing 49 of them over the years. 4 matches have ended in a no result or tie.
 
IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium
 
LSG have played a total of 4 matches at Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium and have won 1 match over the years, losing the other 3.
 
IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium 
SRH vs LSG H2H result
Date Winner Margin
May 5, 2025 LSG 5 wickets
May 8, 2024 SRH 10 wickets
May 18, 2023 LSG 7 wickets
May 13, 2023 SRH 5 runs
 
What happened in the last IPL match played at Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium in Hyderabad was during IPL 2025 between SRH and DC and ended in no result.
 
Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium: Key stats 
Rajiv Gandhi Int’l stadium key stats (in 2025)
Stat Value
Matches 6
Bat 1st Won 1
Bat 2nd Won 4
No Result 1
Avg 1st Innings Score 192/7
Lowest Total Defended 286
Highest Target Chased 246
200+ Totals 04/06/26
Sixes Per Match 20
Bowling Summary – Pace
Stat Value
Overs % 70.00%
Wickets 51
Avg 28.9
Economy 10.2
Balls/Wicket 17
Bowling Summary – Spin
Stat Value
Overs % 30.00%
Wickets 10
Avg 63.8
Economy 10.2
Balls/Wicket 38
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here 

 
Check IPL 2026 points table here    

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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