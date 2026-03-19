IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis ahead of the new season

The 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), after a thrilling 2024 season in which they finished as runners-up, took a massive dip in form and finished sixth in the points table in IPL 2025.

The Hyderabad-based franchise now heads into IPL 2026 with hopes of replicating their earlier form and winning their second title this season. SRH retained their core squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, keeping players such as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Pat Cummins.

Despite an already packed batting line-up, they managed to add more pinch-hitters to their squad by acquiring the services of English veteran Liam Livingstone (Rs 2 crore) and rising Australian talent Jack Edwards (Rs 30 lakh). On top of that, they also added young prospects such as Onkar Tarmale and Salil Arora, who have performed exceptionally well in the domestic circuit.

With a strong line-up and in-form players at their disposal, SRH will aim to bounce back strongly in the upcoming season.

But before the Orange Army take the field on April 2 for their campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals, let us take a detailed SWOT analysis of the team ahead of IPL 2026.

Strengths

Sunrisers Hyderabad once again have one of the most dangerous batting line-ups in the league, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma providing explosive starts, while Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen add finishing power and strong spin-hitting ability.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT analysis ahead of the new season The addition of Liam Livingstone further strengthens the middle order with power-hitting and bowling options, while Nitish Kumar Reddy gives the side balance through his ability to anchor and accelerate when required.

Weaknesses

The pace attack looks thinner after the exit of Mohammed Shami, leaving Pat Cummins to shoulder most of the responsibility. Support from Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat and Shivam Mavi remains inconsistent.

Their spin resources are also relatively inexperienced after moving on from Adam Zampa, which could become an issue on slower wickets where middle-over control is crucial.

Opportunities

Harsh Dubey has the opportunity to emerge as a key all-round option if he carries his domestic form into the IPL, giving SRH added depth in both spin and lower-order batting. The team also has room to improve tactically by adapting better to difficult pitches instead of relying purely on attacking intent.

For Ishan Kishan, this season presents a strong chance to take greater responsibility and strengthen his long-term leadership credentials, as he has been announced as SRH’s stand-in captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is expected to miss early matches in the season.

Threats

SRH remain heavily dependent on strong starts from Head and Abhishek, and early wickets could expose the middle order under pressure. Injury concerns around Cummins and Mavi also make fast-bowling depth a concern.

In addition, opponents now understand SRH’s aggressive approach much better, meaning the side must prove it can adjust when teams use slower balls, spin and defensive match-ups effectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Full squad for IPL 2026

Abhishek Sharma, Amit Kumar, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jack Edwards, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Onkar Tarmale, Pat Cummins (C), Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Smaran Ravichandran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari