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IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a tough season so far and are still searching for their first win. They currently sit at the bottom of the table after five matches.

GT vs KKR player battles

GT vs KKR player battles

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

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The Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to return to the Narendra Modi Stadium to take on a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side in Match 25 of IPL 2026 on April 17.
 
After a difficult start marked by two consecutive losses, the 2022 champions have regained momentum with back-to-back victories. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, GT showed strong form in their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, comfortably chasing a target of 165 with eight balls to spare. Gill and Jos Buttler anchored the innings with 56 and 60 runs respectively, while Prasidh Krishna delivered a standout bowling performance, taking 4 for 28 and earning the Player of the Match award.
 
 
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have had a tough season so far and are still searching for their first win. They currently sit at the bottom of the table after five matches. Their most recent defeat came against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, where they fell short by 32 runs while chasing the target. Ajinkya Rahane’s team has picked up just one point so far, which came from a rain-affected match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. 
 
Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

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Matches: 30
Wins: 16
Losses: 14
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 53.33%
 
Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL (KKR)
Matches: 43
Wins: 14
Losses: 27
N/R: 3
 
IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs KKR
 
Sai Sudharsan is yet to find consistency, but Shubman Gill has returned to form with back-to-back half-centuries after recovering from injury, showing strong intent following his T20 World Cup omission. Jos Buttler has been in explosive touch with two fifties in recent games, strengthening GT’s top order. 
 
Washington Sundar has impressed at No. 4 with a stabilising half-century, while Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan are yet to make a major impact. Rashid Khan has led the bowling unit with economy and wickets, supported by Prasidh Krishna’s purple patch. Youngster Ashok Sharma has impressed, while Rabada and Siraj have been inconsistent so far.
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact Player: Shahrukh Khan
 
GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya
 
IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs GT
 
KKR’s top order has been inconsistent in IPL 2026. Finn Allen continues to struggle, while Sunil Narine has provided starts but failed to convert them. Ajinkya Rahane, batting at No. 3, remains steady with 38 average and 149+ strike rate. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a bright spot, scoring 182 runs in five matches at 45.50 average and 155.56 strike rate. 
 
Rinku Singh is underperforming, averaging 26 at 120 strike rate. Cameron Green has had a poor season with a golden duck and expensive bowling, while Rovman Powell looks in better touch. Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, and Kartik Tyagi have shown mixed but improving bowling performances.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi
 
Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora
 
KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Finn Allen, Daksh Kamra, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey
 
IPL 2026: GT vs KKR key player battles 
GT batters vs KKR bowlers player battles
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs SR
Shubman Gill Blessing Muzarabani T20s 5 39 2 108
Shubman Gill Varun Chakravarthy IPL 3 42 0 162
Shubman Gill Vaibhav Arora T20s 3 53 1 166
Shubman Gill Sunil Narine IPL 3 35 2 140
Shubman Gill Cameron Green IPL 2 43 0 287
Sai Sudharsan Matheesha Pathirana IPL 2 38 2 190
Jos Buttler Varun Chakravarthy T20s 10 80 6 143
Jos Buttler Sunil Narine T20s 19 95 3 108
Glenn Phillips Sunil Narine T20s 7 50 1 119
Rahul Tewatia Varun Chakravarthy IPL 4 20 2 74
  KKR batters vs GT bowlers 
KKR batters vs GT bowlers player battle
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs SR
Ajinkya Rahane Ishant Sharma IPL 11 65 2 110
Ajinkya Rahane Mohammed Siraj IPL 7 19 1 59
Ajinkya Rahane Rashid Khan IPL 9 61 1 124
Ajinkya Rahane Jason Holder T20s 5 44 1 142
Ajinkya Rahane Washington Sundar IPL 5 52 2 168
Cameron Green Jason Holder T20s 7 35 0 233
Rovman Powell Rashid Khan T20s 9 26 3 72
Rovman Powell Jason Holder T20s 11 63 1 129
Rinku Singh Rashid Khan IPL 5 23 0 128
Rinku Singh Washington Sundar T20s 6 19 1 106
Sunil Narine Mohammed Siraj IPL 7 33 2 118
Sunil Narine Kagiso Rabada IPL 5 47 2 224
Sunil Narine Rashid Khan T20s 6 27 3 142
Sunil Narine Jason Holder T20s 7 33 3 150
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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