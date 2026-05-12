Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Shubman Gill-led GT will look to extend their winning streak to five games in IPL 2026 when they take on SRH in Ahmedabad today

GT vs SRH key player battles

GT vs SRH key player battles

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

High-flying Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, with the winner set to move to the top of the points table and edge closer to a playoff berth. Both teams currently sit on 14 points from 11 matches, making this one of the biggest contests of the season so far.
 
SRH have been unstoppable with the bat as their top and middle order continue to pile up massive totals consistently. However, concerns remain over their bowling attack, which has leaked runs despite picking up wickets regularly. The Hyderabad-based side are unlikely to make major changes to their winning combination.
 
 
GT, meanwhile, have found success through a balanced approach. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have provided early breakthroughs, while Rashid Khan’s return to form has strengthened the bowling unit further. Backed by a solid batting lineup and a four-match winning streak, Gujarat enter the contest full of confidence.
 
Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. 

Also Read

IPL 2026 points table

IPL 2026 points table: CSK, LSG, MI, RCB rankings; orange, purple cap stats

PBKS and DC qualification scenario (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for PBKS and DC here

IPL 2026 playoff scenarios

IPL 2026: Explaining playoff qualification scenarios for all 10 teams

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC full scorecard

PBKS vs DC HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2026: Axar-Miller shine as DC beat PBKS to keep their season alive

GT vs SRH playing 11

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

  • Matches: 37
  • Wins: 21
  • Losses: 16
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 56.76%

Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2026 (SRH)

  • Matches: 4
  • Wins: 3
  • Losses: 1
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 75%

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs SRH

Gujarat Titans appear to have found the right balance after an inconsistent start to the season and arrive in Ahmedabad following an impressive 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have provided stability at the top, while experienced names like Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar have added depth and flexibility to the batting order.
 
GT’s bowling unit has also improved considerably in recent matches, with Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada delivering breakthroughs regularly and Rashid Khan controlling the middle overs effectively. The Titans’ overseas pacers now look more settled in Indian conditions, which has strengthened the attack.
 
However, GT still need greater contributions from the middle order, especially when the top-order batters fail to provide strong starts.
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra
 
GT squad for IPL 2026:
 
Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad have gathered momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament and will head into the clash brimming with confidence after their dominant win over Punjab Kings. Their explosive top order featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen continues to be the backbone of the side, with the team regularly posting totals beyond 200.
 
Captain Pat Cummins has also strengthened the bowling attack since returning from injury, adding aggression and control with the new ball. Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has emerged as one of SRH’s biggest positives this season with 16 wickets so far.
 
However, SRH remain slightly vulnerable in the middle order if early wickets fall, while their fielding consistency is still an area needing improvement ahead of the playoff race.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
 
Impact players: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey
 
SRH squad for IPL 2026:
 
Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH key player battles

GT batters vs SRH bowlers
 
Batter (GT) Bowler (SRH) Inns Runs Outs SR
Shubman Gill Pat Cummins 8 58 2 138
Shubman Gill Eshan Malinga 2 17 1 142
Sai Sudharsan Pat Cummins 5 41 1 145
Jos Buttler Pat Cummins 14 122 3 154
Jos Buttler Sakib Hussain 2 21 0 175
Washington Sundar Pat Cummins 6 28 2 118
Rahul Tewatia Pat Cummins 4 24 1 150
Rashid Khan Pat Cummins 3 11 2 92
 
SRH batters vs GT bowlers
 
Batter (SRH) Bowler (GT) Inns Runs Outs SR
Abhishek Sharma Mohammed Siraj 7 54 2 149
Abhishek Sharma Rashid Khan 6 31 2 121
Travis Head Mohammed Siraj 8 66 2 158
Travis Head Kagiso Rabada 5 42 1 152
Ishan Kishan Rashid Khan 9 62 3 136
Heinrich Klaasen Rashid Khan 10 88 2 171
Heinrich Klaasen Mohammed Siraj 6 39 2 144
Nitish Kumar Reddy Kagiso Rabada 3 26 1 148
Pat Cummins Rashid Khan 3 8 2 100
 

More From This Section

PBKS vs DC

PBKS vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Kuldeep Yadav (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: Why Kuldeep Yadav is not playing in DC vs PBKS match today?

PBKS vs DC playing 11

IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

PBKS vs DC key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

PBKS vs DC

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Dharamshala Stadium stats

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodaySBI Share TodayBOB Q4 Results Vodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table