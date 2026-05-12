IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

High-flying Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, with the winner set to move to the top of the points table and edge closer to a playoff berth. Both teams currently sit on 14 points from 11 matches, making this one of the biggest contests of the season so far.

SRH have been unstoppable with the bat as their top and middle order continue to pile up massive totals consistently. However, concerns remain over their bowling attack, which has leaked runs despite picking up wickets regularly. The Hyderabad-based side are unlikely to make major changes to their winning combination.

GT, meanwhile, have found success through a balanced approach. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have provided early breakthroughs, while Rashid Khan’s return to form has strengthened the bowling unit further. Backed by a solid batting lineup and a four-match winning streak, Gujarat enter the contest full of confidence.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 37

Wins: 21

Losses: 16

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 56.76%

Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2026 (SRH)

Matches: 4

Wins: 3

Losses: 1

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 75%

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs SRH

Gujarat Titans appear to have found the right balance after an inconsistent start to the season and arrive in Ahmedabad following an impressive 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have provided stability at the top, while experienced names like Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar have added depth and flexibility to the batting order.

GT’s bowling unit has also improved considerably in recent matches, with Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada delivering breakthroughs regularly and Rashid Khan controlling the middle overs effectively. The Titans’ overseas pacers now look more settled in Indian conditions, which has strengthened the attack.

However, GT still need greater contributions from the middle order, especially when the top-order batters fail to provide strong starts.

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra

GT squad for IPL 2026:

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad have gathered momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament and will head into the clash brimming with confidence after their dominant win over Punjab Kings. Their explosive top order featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen continues to be the backbone of the side, with the team regularly posting totals beyond 200.

Captain Pat Cummins has also strengthened the bowling attack since returning from injury, adding aggression and control with the new ball. Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has emerged as one of SRH’s biggest positives this season with 16 wickets so far.

However, SRH remain slightly vulnerable in the middle order if early wickets fall, while their fielding consistency is still an area needing improvement ahead of the playoff race.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Impact players: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

SRH squad for IPL 2026:

Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH key player battles

GT batters vs SRH bowlers

Batter (GT) Bowler (SRH) Inns Runs Outs SR Shubman Gill Pat Cummins 8 58 2 138 Shubman Gill Eshan Malinga 2 17 1 142 Sai Sudharsan Pat Cummins 5 41 1 145 Jos Buttler Pat Cummins 14 122 3 154 Jos Buttler Sakib Hussain 2 21 0 175 Washington Sundar Pat Cummins 6 28 2 118 Rahul Tewatia Pat Cummins 4 24 1 150 Rashid Khan Pat Cummins 3 11 2 92

SRH batters vs GT bowlers