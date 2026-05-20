IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

With the IPL 2026 league stage entering its decisive final week, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Mumbai Indians in Match 65 at Eden Gardens on May 20, with both teams eager to finish strongly. While KKR still hold an outside chance of sneaking into the playoffs, Mumbai Indians are aiming to avoid ending their disappointing campaign at the bottom of the table.

KKR’s hopes largely depend on their batting unit finding consistency. Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have looked promising at the top, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s dip in form has become a concern after a bright start to the season. Their bowling attack has managed to pick up wickets regularly, though conceding runs at crucial stages remains an issue.

MI, meanwhile, gained confidence from their recent win over Punjab Kings. Their top order appears sharper, while contributions from the middle order and bowlers have added balance. With pride and momentum at stake, both teams will be desperate for a strong performance.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: KKR vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL (KKR)

Matches: 50

Wins: 18

Losses: 30

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 38.3 per cent

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 68

Wins: 37

Losses: 31

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 54.41 per cent

IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs MI

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this must-win clash knowing only victory will keep their fading playoff hopes alive. After a poor start to the season, KKR have revived their campaign by winning five of their last six matches, but they still need results elsewhere to go in their favour.

Finn Allen has been one of their biggest positives, rediscovering form with explosive knocks at the top, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green have added stability and momentum in the batting order. Rinku Singh has continued to play the finisher’s role effectively. However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s inconsistent returns remain a concern. KKR also have injury worries, with Matheesha Pathirana and Varun Chakravarthy under watch, making team balance crucial.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey

Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana

KKR squad for IPL 2026:

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs KKR

Mumbai Indians may already be out of playoff contention, but they still have the opportunity to spoil KKR’s hopes and finish their disappointing season strongly. A major boost for MI is the likely return of captain Hardik Pandya, who has resumed full-intensity training after missing the last three matches due to injury.

However, Hardik himself has endured a below-par campaign with both bat and ball. MI’s biggest concern has been the underperformance of their senior Indian stars. Suryakumar Yadav has struggled for consistency, while Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma have failed to make regular big contributions. Jasprit Bumrah has led the pace attack admirably but lacked enough support. Mumbai will hope their experienced core delivers one strong performance.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact player: Rohit Sharma, Raj Bawa

MI squad for IPL 2026:

Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Robin Minz

IPL 2026: KKR vs MI key player battles

KKR batters vs MI bowlers

Batter (KKR) Bowler (MI) Inns Runs Outs SR Ajinkya Rahane Jasprit Bumrah 14 72 4 109 Ajinkya Rahane Deepak Chahar 8 38 2 121 Finn Allen Jasprit Bumrah 3 18 1 150 Cameron Green Jasprit Bumrah 6 41 2 136 Cameron Green Shardul Thakur 5 52 1 171 Rinku Singh Jasprit Bumrah 5 29 2 126 Manish Pandey Deepak Chahar 7 34 2 117 Sunil Narine Jasprit Bumrah 10 26 4 96 Sunil Narine Shardul Thakur 6 37 1 154

MI batters vs KKR bowlers