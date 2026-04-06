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IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

With KKR desperate to bounce back and PBKS looking to maintain their perfect run, an intense and closely fought encounter is on the cards.

KKR vs PBKS player battle

KKR vs PBKS player battle

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 8:28 AM IST

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Match 12 of the ongoing IPL 2026 will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 6, promising an exciting contest between bat and ball.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a disappointing start to their campaign, losing both of their opening matches. They began with a defeat against Mumbai Indians and followed it up with another loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. With back-to-back setbacks, KKR will be eager to turn things around and register their first win of the season. Returning to their home ground could provide the much-needed boost, as the support of the Eden Gardens crowd might inspire a stronger performance.
 
 
In contrast, Punjab Kings have been one of the standout teams so far this season, impressing with both their strategy and execution. They kicked off their campaign with a thrilling last-over chase against Gujarat Titans and then produced a dominant display to defeat Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Riding high on confidence, PBKS will aim to continue their winning momentum and secure a third consecutive victory.
 
With KKR desperate to bounce back and PBKS looking to maintain their perfect run, an intense and closely fought encounter is on the cards.
 
Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL (KKR)

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Matches: 41
Wins: 14
Losses: 25
N/R: 2
Win percentage: 34.15%
 
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS)
Matches: 89
Wins: 52
Losses: 35
N/R: 2
Win percentage: 58.43%
 
IPL 2026: KKR probable playing 11 vs PBKS
 
KKR enter IPL 2026 seeking their first win, relying on a strong top order of Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, all in good form. The middle order, led by Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, needs to contribute consistently, especially with Andre Russell retired. 
 
Lower-order batters Anukul Roy and Sunil Narine are expected to add depth, while Narine’s spin remains crucial. Bowling responsibilities fall on Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Kartik Tyagi, though Chakravarthy and Arora have struggled early in the season. KKR will need better collective performances to challenge stronger teams and secure a win.
 
KKR playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.
 
Impact Player: Blessing Muzarabani
 
KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
 
IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs KKR
 
PBKS boast a strong top order with Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Cooper Connolly all contributing effectively. Singh has scored 80 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 137.93, providing stability behind the stumps. Arya has been equally impressive, complementing the lineup at the top. 
 
The standout performer has been debutant Cooper Connolly, whose unbeaten 72 against GT secured a win on debut, followed by a solid 36 against CSK, making him a key player in PBKS’s opening partnership and a crucial factor in their winning momentum.
 
PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh
 
Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
 
IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS key player battles 
KKR batters vs PBKS bowlers player battle
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Strike Rate
Finn Allen Arshdeep Singh T20s 4 50 1 208
Finn Allen Ben Dwarshuis T20s 7 39 2 139
Finn Allen Marco Jansen T20s 4 59 3 211
Finn Allen Marcus Stoinis T20s 4 71 0 245
Ajinkya Rahane Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 10 46 4 102
Ajinkya Rahane Arshdeep Singh IPL 5 25 2 119
Tim Seifert Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 5 78 0 211
Tim Seifert Arshdeep Singh T20s 5 38 2 181
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 3 26 2 137
Cameron Green Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 4 45 0 237
Rinku Singh Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 3 15 2 79
Rinku Singh Marco Jansen T20s 5 29 0 171
Sunil Narine Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 49 0 245
Sunil Narine Marco Jansen IPL 4 10 2 111
  PBKS batters vs KKR bowlers 
PBKS batters vs KKR bowlers player battle
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Strike Rate
Prabhsimran Singh Vaibhav Arora IPL 3 32 1 178
Priyansh Arya Varun Chakravarthy T20s 3 40 1 235
Shreyas Iyer Umran Malik IPL 2 16 2 107
Shreyas Iyer Varun Chakravarthy IPL 5 40 1 160
Shreyas Iyer Sunil Narine IPL 9 46 1 121
Marcus Stoinis Varun Chakravarthy T20s 7 18 2 75
Marcus Stoinis Sunil Narine T20s 10 38 2 93
Marco Jansen Varun Chakravarthy T20s 9 23 3 88
 

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Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Indian Premier League

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

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