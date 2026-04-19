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IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Riyan Parag-led RR will be hoping to get back to the top of the points table with a win over struggling KKR in Kolkata

KKR vs RR key player battles

KKR vs RR key player battles

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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The IPL 2026 caravan arrives at Eden Gardens on April 19, with Kolkata Knight Riders desperate to salvage their campaign against a confident Rajasthan Royals unit. KKR’s season has unravelled early — five losses in six matches alongside a washout against PBKS have left them rooted at the bottom. However, there are flickers of hope. Cameron Green has begun to justify his hefty price tag with improved all-round returns, and the likely return of Matheesha Pathirana could bolster a struggling bowling attack.
 
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, enter this clash as favourites despite a setback against SRH. Their campaign had begun in dominant fashion with four straight wins, and even in defeat they showed resilience after collapsing to 9 for 5 and still reaching 159. That fighting effort underlines their depth and balance.
 
With form, confidence and results on their side, RR hold the edge, but KKR will hope home conditions spark a long-awaited turnaround in front of their passionate Eden Gardens crowd.
 
But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations and key player match-ups for the game. 

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL (KKR)

  • Matches: 44
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 28
  • N/R: 3
  • Win percentage: 34.14%

Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)

  • Matches: 13
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses: 7
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 46.15%

IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders head into the contest under mounting pressure, still winless after six matches and struggling to find the right balance. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and coach Abhishek Nayar have faced criticism for tactical decisions, particularly around bowling changes and team selections.
 
The absence of key pacers like Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, along with Matheesha Pathirana yet to join, has weakened their attack. However, there are positives, with Varun Chakravarthy returning to form and Cameron Green regaining confidence with a crucial 79. Big calls around team combination and leadership remain crucial.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi
 
Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora
 
KKR squad for IPL 2026:
 
Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Finn Allen, Daksh Kamra, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals remain one of the stronger units this season despite their recent setback against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by Riyan Parag, they had won four consecutive matches before suffering a dramatic top-order collapse in their last outing. Key batters, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, will be eager to bounce back after single-digit scores.
 
The squad boasts depth, with players like Shimron Hetmyer and Ravindra Jadeja providing balance, while the pace attack featuring Jofra Archer adds firepower. Having arrived early in Kolkata, RR will aim to quickly regain momentum.
 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
 
Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma
 
RR squad for IPL 2026:
 
Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026: KKR vs RR key player battles

KKR batters vs RR bowlers
 
Batter (KKR) Bowler (RR) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg
Ajinkya Rahane Jofra Archer 42 31 2 135.48 21
Ajinkya Rahane Sandeep Sharma 58 40 1 145 58
Cameron Green Jofra Archer 36 24 1 150 36
Cameron Green Ravindra Jadeja 28 20 1 140 28
Rinku Singh Jofra Archer 34 19 1 178.94 34
Rinku Singh Ravi Bishnoi 29 18 1 161.11 29
Rovman Powell Jofra Archer 46 25 1 184 46
Tim Seifert Sandeep Sharma 22 14 1 157.14 22
Sunil Narine Ravi Bishnoi 24 15 1 160 24
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Tushar Deshpande 16 11 1 145.45 16
 
RR batters vs KKR bowlers
 
Batter (RR) Bowler (KKR) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg
Yashasvi Jaiswal Sunil Narine 48 33 2 145.45 24
Yashasvi Jaiswal Varun Chakravarthy 38 29 2 131.03 19
Dhruv Jurel Sunil Narine 26 19 1 136.84 26
Dhruv Jurel Kartik Tyagi 18 12 1 150 18
Riyan Parag Varun Chakravarthy 34 25 1 136 34
Riyan Parag Sunil Narine 31 22 1 140.9 31
Donovan Ferreira Varun Chakravarthy 24 15 1 160 24
Ravindra Jadeja Sunil Narine 44 35 2 125.71 22
Jofra Archer Kartik Tyagi 14 9 1 155.55 14
Lhuan-dre Pretorius Varun Chakravarthy 12 10 1 120 12
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals T20 cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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