IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs DC playing 11, Parag & Axar captaincy stats

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 1, in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter. RR have enjoyed a solid season so far, winning six of their nine matches and holding fourth place on the points table.

Their confidence will be boosted after successfully chasing down a massive 223-run target in their previous outing, a win that also ended the unbeaten run of the Punjab Kings. That performance once again underlined their strong batting lineup, with key middle-order contributions at a vital stage of the competition.

Despite their overall success, concerns remain over captain Riyan Parag’s form. While he managed a short but useful innings in the last match, the team will be expecting more consistency from him as the tournament approaches its business end.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals are going through a difficult phase. They have managed only three wins from eight matches and currently sit seventh in the standings. Under Axar Patel’s leadership, the team is on a three-match losing streak and is in urgent need of a turnaround to stay in the playoff race.

Their last match was a heavy defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where DC were bowled out for just 75 before RCB chased the target in a matter of overs. Another setback here could significantly hurt their playoff hopes.

Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 17

Wins: 8

Losses: 9

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 47.06%

Axar Patel’s captaincy record in IPL (DC)

Matches: 22

Wins: 11

Losses: 10

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 50%

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs DC

ALSO READ: MCC explains why KKR's Raghuvanshi was given out obstructing the field Rajasthan Royals boast a powerful top order led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been in sensational form with 400 runs at a strike rate of 238.09 and sits among the top Orange Cap contenders. Jaiswal has added 306 runs at 43.71, while Dhruv Jurel has contributed 248 runs with three fifties.

The middle order has been inconsistent but has produced key knocks from Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shubham Dubey. However, captain Riyan Parag continues to struggle with an average of 14.62. In bowling, Jofra Archer leads with 14 wickets, supported by Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punia.

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

RR squad for IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs RR

Delhi Capitals will be without Lungi Ngidi for their clash against Rajasthan Royals, as the pacer is still under ICC concussion protocols and must complete a one-week recovery period. He had suffered a head injury while attempting a catch during the April 25 match in Delhi and also missed the game against RCB.

However, DC have a boost with Mitchell Starc available for selection after completing his Cricket Australia restriction period. He replaces Kyle Jamieson, who is likely to be dropped. With Starc returning, DC are expected to strengthen their new-ball attack alongside Dushmantha Chameera in the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera

DC squad for IPL 2026: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair

Delhi Capitals in must-win for securing playoffs hopes intact Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) occupy contrasting positions on the IPL 2026 points table based on their performances so far. Rajasthan Royals are placed fourth, having played nine matches and secured six wins against three losses. With 12 points and a healthy net run rate of +0.617, they remain firmly in contention for the playoffs, benefiting from consistent performances.

In comparison, Delhi Capitals are positioned seventh on the table. They have played eight matches, winning three and losing five, which gives them a total of six points. Their net run rate of -1.060 is among the lowest in the league, indicating struggles in both batting and bowling departments.