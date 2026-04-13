IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The IPL 2026 caravan moves to Hyderabad as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 21 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, April 13. SRH return home hoping to address their biggest concern — an underperforming bowling unit that has failed to defend 200-plus totals twice already this season.

Hyderabad’s surface, known for favouring batters, could once again produce a high-scoring contest. That might suit SRH more if they chase, allowing their power-packed batting lineup to dictate terms. However, their bowlers will need to step up against a confident RR unit.

Rajasthan Royals have been flawless so far, winning all four matches and emerging as the only unbeaten team in the competition. Their success has been built on collective contributions, with top order, middle order, spinners and pacers all delivering consistently.

Given their balance and momentum, RR start as favourites, but SRH’s batting firepower ensures they remain dangerous at home.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations and key player match-ups for the game.

Ishan Kishan’s captaincy record in IPL (SRH)

Matches: 4

Wins: 1

Losses: 3

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 25%

Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 12

Wins: 6

Losses: 6

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 50%

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the clash searching for consistency after a mixed start to the season. Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan has not been able to build on his opening-game promise, while the explosive pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have struggled to deliver steady starts. The batting responsibility has largely rested on Heinrich Klaasen, who has been their standout performer. However, the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins has weakened the bowling unit. Players like Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat need to step up as SRH aim for a collective performance to counter a dominant opponent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis

SRH squad for IPL 2026:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs SRH

Rajasthan Royals have emerged as the most dominant side this season, winning all four matches with authority. Their success has been built around the explosive opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have consistently provided flying starts. Dhruv Jurel has anchored the innings at No. 3, while skipper Riyan Parag leads a middle order that remains largely untested. The bowling unit has been equally impressive, led by Jofra Archer and supported by Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma. In spin, Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja have added depth, making RR a well-rounded and formidable unit.

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

RR squad for IPL 2026:

Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026: SRH vs RR key player battles

SRH batters vs RR bowlers

Batter (SRH) Bowler (RR) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg Travis Head Jofra Archer 46 28 2 164.28 23 Travis Head Sandeep Sharma 38 26 1 146.15 38 Abhishek Sharma Sandeep Sharma 34 22 1 154.54 34 Abhishek Sharma Ravindra Jadeja 29 24 2 120.83 14.5 Ishan Kishan Jofra Archer 52 33 2 157.57 26 Ishan Kishan Ravi Bishnoi 41 29 2 141.37 20.5 Heinrich Klaasen Jofra Archer 48 26 1 184.61 48 Heinrich Klaasen Ravi Bishnoi 36 21 1 171.42 36 Nitish Kumar Reddy Sandeep Sharma 18 13 1 138.46 18 Aniket Verma Ravi Bishnoi 14 11 1 127.27 14

RR batters vs SRH bowlers