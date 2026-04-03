IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings hand debut to Prashant Veer in Chepauk
Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad announced the change in the playing 11 as the youngster replaces Matthew Short in the Chennai playing 11 tonight.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Uncapped all-rounder Prashant Veer has been handed his Chennai Super Kings debut as the 5-time champions take on Punjab Kings in their first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad announced the change in the playing 11 as the youngster replaces Matthew Short in the Chennai playing 11 tonight.
Prashant Veer, a relatively unknown talent until recently, became one of the biggest talking points of the IPL 2026 auction. His base price of ₹30 lakh skyrocketed to an astonishing ₹14.20 crore, marking a 47-fold increase. The Uttar Pradesh all-rounder was eventually snapped up by Chennai Super Kings, who had to battle early interest from Rajasthan Royals and a late bidding surge from Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK playing 11 vs PBKS: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
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Topics : Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League
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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 7:26 PM IST