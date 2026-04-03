IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings hand debut to Prashant Veer in Chepauk

Uncapped all-rounder Prashant Veer has been handed his Chennai Super Kings debut as the 5-time champions take on Punjab Kings in their first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad announced the change in the playing 11 as the youngster replaces Matthew Short in the Chennai playing 11 tonight.It looks like it's on the drier side; I don't think it'll change too much., Early April, so dew shouldn't play a role. Running on the board and defending it should be good. We had a tough time last season, a few mistakes and errors which can happen in a T20 game. But that's all in the past; it's about taking it game-by-game and focusing on each one at a time. That has been the key for CSK as a franchise: a strong top order and a good start by the openers. That was the reason for me partnering with Sanju Samson. One change, Prashant Veer replaces Matt Short.